InventHelp Inventor Develops Tool for Bending Bowed Pipe Rail (FED-2345)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an iron worker and I wanted to create a tool to simplify the process of bending bowed pipe rail and flat rail steel," said an inventor, from Sedro-Woolley, Wash., "so I invented the PIPE RAIL TOOL. My design eliminates the need to waste time cutting and welding sections of pipe."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an effective way to grip and bend bowed pipe rail or flat rail steel. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using cutting and welding methods. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enhances safety and efficiency. The invention features a durable and portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for construction workers and tradesmen. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FED-2345, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-tool-for-bending-bowed-pipe-rail-fed-2345-301490632.html

SOURCE InventHelp

