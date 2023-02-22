InventHelp Inventor Develops Tool to Break Up Vinyl & Linoleum Flooring (MHO-264)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved tool for breaking up vinyl or linoleum flooring," said an inventor, from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, "so I invented the TILE SCRAPER. My design would make the process easier and more efficient."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way of breaking up vinyl or linoleum flooring. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional tools. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could enhance safety and efficiency. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, flooring installers, home improvement specialists, homeowners, and do-it-yourself enthusiasts.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MHO-264, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

