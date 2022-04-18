U.S. markets close in 1 hour 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,403.85
    +11.26 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,534.45
    +83.22 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,367.91
    +16.83 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,000.32
    -4.66 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.33
    +2.38 (+2.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,982.30
    +7.40 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    26.06
    +0.36 (+1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0786
    -0.0027 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8620
    +0.0340 (+1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3015
    -0.0043 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.9340
    +0.4950 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,283.68
    +138.27 (+0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    938.71
    +7.79 (+0.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,799.71
    -293.48 (-1.08%)
     
InventHelp Inventor Develops Tool to Clean Ceiling Fan Blades (CWC-127)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to loosen and remove dust and debris from ceiling fan blades," said an inventor, from Belleville, Ill., "so I invented the BLADE BUDDY. My design would offer a convenient and time-saving alternative to traditional fan blade cleaning tools and procedures."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to clean ceiling fan blades. In doing so, it helps to loosen, remove and contain dust and dirt. As a result, it prevents dust and dirt from falling onto the floor or surfaces below the fan and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CWC-127, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-tool-to-clean-ceiling-fan-blades-cwc-127-301520566.html

SOURCE InventHelp

