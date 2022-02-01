U.S. markets close in 2 hours 5 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Tool for Removing Faucet Aerators (PBT-102)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Removing the aerator on sink faucets with a conventional wrench can be a challenge," said an inventor from Phoenix, Ariz. This tool helps the user access and detach the screen to clean out accumulated debris."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

She developed AERATOR WRENCH to enable users to remove aerator screens from faucets to clean them. Designed to provide better torque for easier turning, it reduces strain on hand and fingers. At the same time, it eliminates the need to use a standard wrench, which may cause damage. As such, this durable, practical tool saves time and effort and is easy to operate. It is also convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PBT-102, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-tool-for-removing-faucet-aerators-pbt-102-301471198.html

SOURCE InventHelp

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil edged lower as investors await a meeting of OPEC and its allies this week to decide how much production the group will add, while Exxon Mobil Corp. said it expects to increase output in the Permian Basin by 25% this year. Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsIndia Finally Warms to Crypto With Tax, Digital CurrencyAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over