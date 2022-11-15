InventHelp Inventor Develops Training/Recreational Aid for Wakesurfers & Surfers (DAL 267)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was on the lakes everyday training for wakesurfing competitions and I thought there should be a tool for training as well as for recreational fun that can be utilized in a heated pool," said an inventor, from Watauga, Texas, "so I invented the SURF SPA. My design enables a surfer to practice skills in any condition where a boat is limited. It also enables you to wakesurf in heated water and without a boat driver."

The patent-pending invention provides year-round wakesurfing in a heated pool. In doing so, it allows users to wakesurf without worrying about direct contact with exhaust, wind and rainy days, other boats and objects in the lake, etc. It also can be used in conjunction with wakesurf boards used in competition and it allows for year-round training and enjoyment. Additionally, the invention would be ideal for wakesurfers and surfers and it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DAL-267, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

