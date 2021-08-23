InventHelp Inventor Develops Treatment Product for Gunshot Wounds (AUP-1321)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm in the military and wanted to create an accessory to help save gunshot victims, especially in cases involving the neck," said an inventor, from Cibolo, Texas, "so I invented the RITTER FINGER. My design can be stored within a first aid kit or pocket and utilized to help stop the victim from hemorrhaging."

The invention provides an effective treatment product for gunshot wounds. In doing so, it enables the user to apply the necessary internal pressure. As a result, it increases efficiency and safety and it offers an improved means of controlling hemorrhage associated with gunshot wounds. The invention features a small and simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the military, ambulance/emergency services, businesses, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently patent-pending and is available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AUP-1321, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

