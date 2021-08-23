U.S. markets close in 3 hours 52 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Treatment Product for Gunshot Wounds (AUP-1321)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm in the military and wanted to create an accessory to help save gunshot victims, especially in cases involving the neck," said an inventor, from Cibolo, Texas, "so I invented the RITTER FINGER. My design can be stored within a first aid kit or pocket and utilized to help stop the victim from hemorrhaging."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an effective treatment product for gunshot wounds. In doing so, it enables the user to apply the necessary internal pressure. As a result, it increases efficiency and safety and it offers an improved means of controlling hemorrhage associated with gunshot wounds. The invention features a small and simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the military, ambulance/emergency services, businesses, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently patent-pending and is available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AUP-1321, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-treatment-product-for-gunshot-wounds-aup-1321-301360136.html

SOURCE InventHelp

