U.S. markets close in 2 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,430.02
    +32.57 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,443.79
    +223.43 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,577.61
    +206.04 (+1.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,021.54
    +34.60 (+1.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.87
    +3.27 (+3.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,983.50
    +7.40 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    26.01
    +0.27 (+1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0880
    +0.0048 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6740
    -0.0510 (-1.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3096
    +0.0093 (+0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.5900
    +0.2020 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,961.21
    +905.59 (+2.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    957.00
    +16.36 (+1.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,580.80
    +4.14 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,843.49
    +508.51 (+1.93%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Truck Accessory to Protect Against Sun (OCM-1490)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and effective way to shield tailgaters, outdoor enthusiasts and truck owners in bright sunlight conditions," said an inventor, from Huntington Beach, Calif., "so I invented the TRUCK BED SHADE. My design enables you to relax and enjoy cool, comfortable shade while outdoors."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides sunlight protection for the bed space of a parked pickup truck. In doing so, it enhances comfort and convenience. It also could help to prevent sunburns and annoying glare and it could make tailgating more enjoyable. The invention features a secure design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of pickup trucks. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OCM-1490, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-truck-accessory-to-protect-against-sun-ocm-1490-301520421.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Roadster reservations are back — with a big deposit

    For those who worship at the altar of Tesla, another (financial) offering can be made. Tesla has once again, albeit quietly, made reservations available for the second-gen Tesla Roadster.

  • U.S. Car Sales Are Already in a Recession. Why One Analyst Still Likes GM and Ford.

    There isn't much downside left in auto volumes, says Wells Fargo automotive analyst Colin Langan, who rates GM and Ford at Buy.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • Honda Unleashes Heavy Weapons Against Tesla, GM and Ford

    The race to compete in the electric vehicle market is heating up, as major automaker Honda announced a slew of new products to take on an increasingly popular sector. With gas prices soaring to new highs and inflation hitting more than 8%, consumers are looking for ways to save money at the pump. Many have turned to buying electric vehicles, or attempting to do so — the market for even used EVs has seen an avalanche of demand for a limited supply.

  • J.P.Morgan slaps 'sell' rating on Rolls-Royce, shares drop

    Lowering the stock to "underweight" from "equal-weight" in its first rating change since March last year, the U.S. bank said Rolls-Royce's move implied weak confidence in the company's biggest unit and could raise execution risks in the coming years. After being floored by the COVID-driven collapse in air travel in 2020, Rolls-Royce has tried to repair its balance sheet by cutting more than 1 billion pounds ($1.30 billion) in costs and said recently that it expected to be modestly cash flow positive for 2022 as airline customers fly again. The company has also sharpened its focus on developing less carbon-intensive hybrid, electric or hydrogen-powered engine options, which could eventually replace traditional engines.

  • Unruly woman on American flight to Charlotte duct-taped to seat, hit with largest FAA fine

    The passenger had hit, bit and pushed flight attendants on an American Airlines plane from Dallas-Fort Worth that landed in Charlotte July 7, the FAA said.

  • Lucid Draws 2 Powerful Weapons in Battle Against Tesla

    The competition in the market for ultra-luxurious electric vehicles is likely to get fierce, particularly between Lucid and Tesla.

  • Toyota Launches Its Very First EV

    Electric vehicle makers could be seeing a new competitor in their rear view mirrors. With the all-electric BZ4X, Toyota is finally joining the EV race as the Japanese automaker looks to compete with the likes of Tesla , Ford , General Motors , Volkswagen and electric truck start-up Rivian . Most of Toyota's current EV sales are hybrids powered by a combination of battery-powered and internal combustion engine motors.

  • JetBlue Passengers Beg To Exit Plane After Failed Landings: 'We Have to Get Off'

    The flight was diverted to Newark Liberty International Airport after multiple attempts to land at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York failed

  • Toyota's first EV will start at $42,000

    While the Prius is one of the most well-known hybrid cars on the market, this spring Toyota is finally releasing its first proper battery electric vehicle in the bZ4X, which will start at $42,000.

  • Have $50,000 to Spare? Tesla Is Taking Reservations for Its Roadster Again

    Tesla is back taking reservations for its second-generation Roadster. It can be yours if you have $50,000 to ante up for a deposit. See: 6 Reasons You Won't Get Social SecurityFind:8 Best...

  • Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance Is a 1050-HP Consolation Prize

    If you didn't manage to secure a reservation for the 1111-hp Dream Edition Performance, Lucid will now charge $10,000 more for this less powerful version.

  • Russia-Ukraine conflict hits Boeing backlog as delivery pace picks up

    Around 100 aircraft were removed from the backlog under ASC 606 accounting requirements in the wake of the Russian war in Ukraine, economic sanctions and the conflict’s impacts across Europe.

  • Electric car battery maker Envision to build plant, create thousands of jobs in Kentucky

    This announcement comes more than six months after Beshear announced that Ford plans to build twin battery manufacturing plants in Hardin County.

  • Self-driving car stopped by San Francisco police

    Video shows how law enforcers are having to adapt to a new era of autonomous vehicles.

  • Why some are calling Kentucky the ‘new gigafactory capital of the U.S.’ after latest project

    “The addition of this new facility will make Kentucky the new gigafactory capital of the U.S., well positioned to meet the forecasted growth of EVs and attract future investment.”

  • Japanese e-vehicle battery company to build Kentucky plant

    A Japanese electric vehicle battery technology company will build a factory in Kentucky, creating 2,000 jobs in a $2 billion investment that reinforces the state's leadership in battery production, Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday. The Envision AESC plant at Bowling Green in south-central Kentucky will produce battery cells and modules to power the next generation of electric vehicles, the Democratic governor said. The announcement represents Kentucky's second-largest economic development investment, the governor said, following an even larger battery production plant announcement last year.

  • Harley-Davidson’s LiveWire Split Is Coming. There’s a Cheaper EV Bike Stock.

    Harley-Davidson's electric bike is merging with a SPAC, but investors should look into Ideanomics and its EV bike unit Energica.

  • Hungry javelina gets stuck in car, goes for ride in Arizona

    A hungry javelina in Arizona ended up going for a drive when it became trapped inside an empty car and bumped it into neutral. Deputies in Yavapai County responded to a call last week in Cornville, a community 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of Sedona, about a javelina stuck in a Subaru station wagon. Javelinas are pig-like animals that are native to desert environments.

  • Autonomous Cruise car encounter with police raises policy questions

    While the car came to a stop, as video of the incident shows, there's policy to be established when it comes to interactions between autonomous vehicles and police. Originally published on Instagram, the video shows the car -- one of Cruise's Chevy Cruises -- in the city's Richmond District pulling over to the side of the road when signaled to do so by an officer, ahead of an intersection. The policeperson walks toward the car and attempts unsuccessfully to open the driver-side door, at which point the Cruise vehicle begins to drive down the road -- only to pull over again and activate its hazards.