InventHelp Inventor Develops Tube Toss (CBA-2120)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "While thinking about the game of horseshoes, I was inspired with this challenging alternative game," said an inventor from Orangeburg, South Carolina. "It could encourage physical activity and may be enjoyed by disabled individuals."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed GOLF HAND TOSS to provide entertainment and exercise that may help improve motor skills and hand-eye coordination. This game could encourage physical activity and indoor or outdoor play. Additionally, it could accommodate various skill levels while offering rule variations that may provide versatility as well as a challenge.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CBA-2120, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-tube-toss-cba-2120-301456500.html

SOURCE InventHelp

