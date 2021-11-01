U.S. markets close in 55 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Ultimate Cleaner (ALL-2654)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I desired a means to power clean without using a power washer," said an inventor from Canton, Ga. "This inspired me to develop a leaf blower attachment for use with a garden hose to clean a vast array of items."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed the patent-pending HYDRO BLASTER that conveniently cleans areas in less time than brooms and hoses and less expensively than a pressure washer. This invention cleans dirt and debris from driveways, sidewalks and related areas. It features a simple, efficient and easy to use design and adapts for use with standard garden hoses and most leaf blowers.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ALL-2654, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-ultimate-cleaner-all-2654-301411676.html

SOURCE InventHelp

