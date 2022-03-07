U.S. markets close in 37 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Ultimate Tint (LOS-111)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a truck driver I need protection from the blinding rays of the sun," said an inventor from Lancaster, Calif. "This inspired me to develop a removable tint for windows that could provide an alternative to permanent tint that is illegal in some states and expensive to replace."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed the REUSABLE STATIC WINDOW TINT which could easily be attached as well as removed to offer safety, convenience and efficiency. This invention could protect the eyes while providing comfort to drivers and passengers. Additionally, it could contribute to safety by reducing the driver being blinded by sunlight.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LOS-111, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

  • Collateral damage: Backlash against Russian-branded gas stations hits American workers

    Products that seem to be Russian aren't necessarily so.

  • 'We are definitely not buyers of the dip at this point,' says UBS strategist

    Buy dips in the stock market on the Russia-Ukraine war at your own risk, warns this top strategist.

  • Google isn’t the only company requesting workers go back to the office. Jobs report shows more people are joining the ‘Great Return.’

    The February jobs report showed the economy adding more jobs than expected — and also more people physically at work after the omicron variant’s disruptions. Last month, 13% of workers said they had to telework for at least some point in the four-week span due to the pandemic, February jobs report data showed Friday.

  • I retired at 50, went back to work at 53, and then a medical issue left me jobless: ‘There’s no such thing as a safe amount of money’

    “Retiring early is a dream for many people,” said Landon Tan, a certified financial planner. “But those years of not working diminish your chance of a successful retirement more than almost any other metric we toggle when making financial plans.” When planning to retire early, those extra years need to be considered — at the forefront of retirement, but also in the back end if you live longer than anticipated.

  • Alberta oil can be a solution to U.S. energy supply crunch - minister

    Alberta, Canada's main oil-producing region, can help alleviate the global oil supply crunch caused by energy disruptions, Alberta energy minister, Sonya Savage, said on Sunday. Alberta has some spare pipeline and rail capacity and can move more oil to the United States, Savage said in Houston ahead of the CERAWeek energy conference by S&P Global. "We are the solution, not Venezuela and others," Savage told Reuters, an apparent reference to U.S. sending a delegation to Caracas last week to discuss an easing of U.S. oil sanctions.

  • Peabody Energy shares drop on derivative margin payments

    Peabody Energy Corp. shares fell 7.7% Monday after the company said it posted $534 million since Dec. 31 to satisfy margin requirements. The company also announced a $150 million unsecured multiple draw credit facility with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. . The financing will support Peabody Energy's potential near-term liquidity requirements in case of of additional increases in underlying coal prices. Peabody Energy said high demand and tight supply for coal has been amplified by the Russian-Ukrainia

  • U.S. may act alone to ban Russian oil imports - sources

    The Biden administration is willing to move ahead with a ban on Russian oil imports into the United States without the participation of allies in Europe, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. President Joe Biden is expected to hold a video conference call with the leaders of France, Germany and the United Kingdom on Monday as his administration continues to seek their support for a ban on the imports. Germany is accelerating its plans to expand its use of alternative energy sources but cannot halt imports of Russian energy overnight, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday.

  • Samsung confirms data breach after hackers leak internal source code

    Samsung has confirmed a security breach after hackers obtained and leaked almost 200 gigabytes of confidential data, including source code for various technologies and algorithms for biometric unlock operations. The Lapsus$ hacking group — the same group that infiltrated Nvidia and subsequently published thousands of employee credentials online — took responsibility for the breach. In a post on its Telegram channel, Lapsus$ claims to have obtained source code for trusted applets installed in Samsung’s TrustZone environment, which Samsung phones use for performing sensitive operations, algorithms for all biometric unlock operations and bootloader source code for all recent Samsung Galaxy devices.

  • The Russia-Ukraine war is set to make Brazil’s fertilizer shortage worse

    Farmers in Brazil were already facing a shortage of fertilizers before Russia invaded Ukraine, now the pressure to find suppliers is even higher.

  • $5.3B sale of Narragansett stalled after court challenge by Mass. AG

    A $5.3 billion sale of a Rhode Island utility company is now blocked pending resolution of a court challenge by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey. National Grid USA had hoped to sell Narragansett Electric Co. — with its 780,000 Rhode Island gas and electric customers — to the Pennsylvania-based PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) by mid-March.

  • Gas prices have spiked more than 11% in 7 days

    It's getting more challenging for consumers at the gas pump as the Russia-Ukraine war rages on.

  • What Europe can learn from the 1970s oil crisis: Don’t fear high prices

    Driven by market turmoil caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the price is about double what it was before the pandemic, and six-fold above its low point in April 2020. The US has been here before: Between 1979 and 1981, during the Iran-Iraq war, the price of imported oil in the US doubled. Before those crises, between 35-45% of US oil was imported, and when supplies fell, price spikes and shortages led to hours-long lines at gas stations.

  • What a Ban on Russian Oil May Mean for an Already Chaotic Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent crude soared almost 18% to just shy of $140 a barrel at the open in Asia following news over the weekend that the U.S. and its European allies are discussing a possible ban on Russian oil exports.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near

  • Hall of Fame Village is banking on betting to drive revenue

    Village operator Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co. inked a deal with Genesis Global to operate a mobile sports betting app.

  • Average California gas prices now over $5 a gallon

    All counties are averaging above $5 per gallon for regular-grade fuel.

  • From Oil to Nickel to Wheat, Commodities Mayhem in Five Charts

    (Bloomberg) -- Global commodity prices are surging anew, with huge double-digit gains running rampant across the scorecard, putting further pressure on an already strained market and sparking fresh anxiety of stagflation.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueChina Warns U.S. Against Forming Pacific NATO and Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsUkraine Update: U.S. Sending More Troops, Tankers to EuropePutin’s Ru

  • Natural gas prices in Europe hit the equivalent of $600 oil

    The price of natural gas in Europe hit an all-time high on March 7, briefly touching €345 per megawatt-hour. Before the last 12 months—when the European gas market was rocked first by a compounding series of market trends and mishaps, and now by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine—the price had stayed roughly in the range of €15-25 per MWh for a decade. “At these prices, we are likely approaching the limits of affordability in Western Europe.”

  • China's export growth slows, Ukraine crisis poses risk

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's export growth slowed in the January-February period largely due to base effects, and though the data beat expectations, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has heightened uncertainty over the outlook for global trade this year. Outbound shipments rose 16.3% in the first two months of the year from the same period a year earlier, official data showed on Monday, beating analyst expectations for a 15.0% rise, but down from 20.9% gain in December.

  • Analysis-Ukraine invasion sets back Musk's dream for cheaper EVs, for now

    Surging raw materials costs, made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, could set back the dream of Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk and other auto executives to roll out more affordable electric vehicles. Rising prices of nickel, lithium and other materials threaten to slow and even temporarily reverse the long-term trend of falling costs of batteries, the most expensive part of EVs, hampering the broader adoption of the technology, said Gregory Miller, an analyst at industry forecaster Benchmark Mineral Intelligence. And that is on top of a supply chain already snarled by the COVID-19 pandemic and the global chip shortage.

  • Oil Prices Pare Gains Monday As Germany Says No To Banning Russian Crude; U.S. Oil Stocks Climb

    Oil prices surged to $130 over the weekend as the U.S. is considering banning Russian oil, pushing U.S. oil stocks higher Monday.