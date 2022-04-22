U.S. markets close in 3 hours 1 minute

InventHelp Inventor Develops Unique Laundry Line for Dollhouses (LCC-5181)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a unique dollhouse accessory that enables a doll to hang washed clothes out to dry in a pretty backyard setting," said an inventor, from Reading, Pa., "so I invented the DOLL LAUNDRY LINE. My design could make dollhouse playtime more fun and engaging for children."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a unique new accessory for dollhouses. In doing so, it would extend the pretend play to the outside of the dollhouse. As a result, it could enhance fun and entertainment. The invention features a unique and decorative design that is easy to set up and play with so it is ideal for children and collectors. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LCC-5181, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-unique-laundry-line-for-dollhouses-lcc-5181-301526302.html

SOURCE InventHelp

