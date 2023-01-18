U.S. markets close in 2 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,951.06
    -39.91 (-1.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,497.05
    -413.80 (-1.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,011.02
    -84.10 (-0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,865.54
    -18.74 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.19
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,906.40
    -3.50 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.62
    -0.45 (-1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0794
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3930
    -0.1420 (-4.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2335
    +0.0047 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.7390
    +0.5310 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,949.97
    -377.18 (-1.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.34
    -10.33 (-2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,830.70
    -20.33 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,791.12
    +652.44 (+2.50%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Unique Set of Robot Toys for Children (FJK-175)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a great set of robot toys that children can play or battle with," said an inventor, from Pompano Beach, Fla., "so I invented the ROLLEYZ. My design would encourage fun and imaginative hands-on play without the use of a television or video game screen."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a unique set of robot toys. In doing so, it enhances fun and entertainment. It also offers an alternative to passive screen time and it eliminates the need for batteries or chargers. The invention features a fun and child-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FJK-175, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-unique-set-of-robot-toys-for-children-fjk-175-301721401.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories