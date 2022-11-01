U.S. markets close in 4 hours 33 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Valve Stabilizer for Repairs & Replacements (CTK-2887)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a fuel gauger and was working on a valve that required considerable time and effort to repair. I thought there could be a safer means of performing valve replacements and repairs, so I invented THE THIRD HAND," said an inventor, from McAllen, Texas. "My stabilizing design would simplify the operation while reducing strain and injuries for workers."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to stabilize a broken valve for easier repair or replacement. In doing so, it increases stability and support. As a result, it provides added safety, convenience and control and it saves time and effort. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for oil, water and gas industries, refineries and municipalities.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CTK-2887, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-valve-stabilizer-for-repairs--replacements-ctk-2887-301660192.html

SOURCE InventHelp

