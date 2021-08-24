InventHelp Inventor Develops Vehicle Accessory to Collect Oil Leaks (SUU-663)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a convenient and portable way to catch vehicle oil drips," said an inventor, from Florissant, Mo., "so I invented the ENGINE OIL TRAP. My design helps to reduce slip and fall hazards associated with oil leaks."

The invention provides an effective way to collect and contain oil or fluids leaking from a vehicle. In doing so, it prevents oil and other fluids from damaging a ground surface. It also eliminates the need to repeatedly position a traditional drip pan. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

