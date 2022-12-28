U.S. markets close in 2 hours 31 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops New Vehicle Air Freshener System (DAL-254)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a discreet and on-demand way to enjoy a pleasant fragrance while driving," said an inventor, from Forney, Texas, "so I invented the SCENT CHASER. My design eliminates the need to use traditional air fresheners that quickly dry out or dangle from the rear view mirror."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to dispense a fresh and pleasing scent within a vehicle. In doing so, it offers an alternative to conventional stick-on air fresheners and sprays. As a result, it reduces odors and it increases convenience. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DAL-254, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-new-vehicle-air-freshener-system-dal-254-301708685.html

SOURCE InventHelp

