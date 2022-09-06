U.S. markets close in 2 hours 23 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops New Vehicle Engine to Improve Fuel Economy & Power (LBT-305)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an automotive mechanic and I wanted to design a more fuel-efficient engine that does not directly operate the alternator with a belt," said an inventor, from Freemont, Neb., "so I invented the AUTOMOTIVE ENERGY IDEA. My design would also reduce engine strain and wear for a longer service life and fewer repairs."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an improved way to generate electrical power for a motor vehicle. In doing so, it eliminates the need for the engine to directly power the alternator and other systems with a belt and pulleys. As a result, it helps to reduce engine drag and it could improve fuel economy, power and performance. The invention features a reliable design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for vehicle owners and manufacturers.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LBT-305, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-new-vehicle-engine-to-improve-fuel-economy--power-lbt-305-301617532.html

SOURCE InventHelp

