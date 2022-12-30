U.S. markets close in 1 hour 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,803.29
    -45.99 (-1.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,874.54
    -346.26 (-1.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,347.29
    -130.80 (-1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,750.88
    -15.37 (-0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.66
    +1.26 (+1.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.60
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    -0.24 (-0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0702
    +0.0032 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8810
    +0.0460 (+1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2074
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9530
    -2.0770 (-1.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,548.39
    -77.89 (-0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    381.20
    -1.17 (-0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.74
    -60.98 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.83 (+0.00%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops New Vehicle Engine with Improved Valves (JMT-185)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a highly-efficient valve system for vehicle engines to increase power and reduce fuel consumption," said an inventor, from Montgomery, Minn., "so I invented the IMPROVED INTERNAL COMBUSTION ENGINE. My design could make the vehicle more responsive, efficient and fun to drive."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides a new vehicle engine with improved valves. In doing so, it improves fuel economy and it enhances performance and power. It also reduces wear and the number of components required for operation. The invention features an efficient design that is simple to operate so it is ideal for vehicle owners and manufacturers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JMT-185, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-new-vehicle-engine-with-improved-valves-jmt-185-301708784.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • China Covid: Spain, South Korea and Israel tighten rules

    Spain, South Korea and Israel tighten rules for Chinese arrivals, amid a surge in cases in China.

  • O-I Glass (OI) Up 37% YTD: Will the Momentum Continue in 2023?

    O-I Glass (OI) will benefit from the increasing preference of customers for glass packaging. Focus on performance improvement, margin expansion initiatives and innovation also bode well for the company.

  • Drugmakers Spent Freely in 2022 to Protect Revenue

    Pfizer, Amgen and Bristol-Myers Squibb bought makers of proven drugs ahead of potential rising competition from generics.

  • Silver Linings in 2022 Performance for BTC and ETH

    Andrew Baehr, CFA, CAIA, CoinDesk Indices Managing Director, discusses the silver linings in the performance of bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) in 2022, despite the significant price declines in the two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization year-to-date. Plus, insights about the rest of the market, beyond bitcoin and ether.

  • NYC REIT to give up REIT status, sets reverse stock split as CRE recovery ‘remains challenged’

    New York City REIT Inc. (NYC) said Friday that it will give up its status as a real estate investment trust and become a taxable C corporation, as it plan to expand the scope of its assets and businesses. The owner of commercial real estate in New York City said the pace of recovery of the office segment “remains challenged” in the post-COVID pandemic world, as leasing and occupancy trends have slowed, which has led political, community and business leaders to propose repositioning plans for NYC office assets. Separately, the company said it approved a 1-for-8 reverse stock split, which will reduce the shares outstanding and in effect multiply the stock price by eight.

  • U.S. Treasury says consumer leases can qualify for EV tax credits

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury Department said on Thursday that electric vehicles leased by consumers can qualify starting Jan. 1 for up to $7,500 in commercial clean vehicle tax credits, a decision that makes those assembled outside North America eligible. South Korea, Europe and some automakers this month sought approval to use the commercial electric vehicle tax credit to boost consumer EV access.

  • 3 Hot Mid-Caps During a Cold December

    Despite the market's cold performance in December, these three stocks have remained hot, snapping the bearish trend. Their earnings outlooks suggest even more upside in 2023.

  • Turkish Central Bank Runs First CBDC Tests

    The monetary authority said it will conduct further trials in the first quarter of 2023.

  • Guanze Medical, STAR CM soar in Hong Kong market debuts

    Two Chinese companies soared on their debut in Hong Kong, bucking the trend of losses in the broader market.

  • U.S. sues AmerisourceBergen, says distributor helped ignite opioid epidemic

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government on Thursday filed a lawsuit accusing AmerisourceBergen Corp, one of the nation's largest drug distributors, of helping ignite the nation's deadly opioid epidemic by failing to report hundreds of thousands of suspicious orders of prescription painkillers. In a complaint filed in Philadelphia federal court, the Department of Justice said AmerisourceBergen and two units had repeatedly violated their legal obligation to address suspicious customer orders, or alert the federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to red flags of suspicious behavior.

  • Is Baron Emerging Markets Retail (BEXFX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

    Mutual Fund Report for BEXFX

  • Should Value Investors Buy Boot Barn (BOOT) Stock?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • Toshiba Deal Battles Uncertainty As Preferred Bidder Fails To Reach Agreement With Lenders

    The chances of Toshiba Corp's (OTC: TOSYY) preferred bidder securing letters of commitment from banks are unlikely by year-end as disputes over lending terms persist after months of negotiations. A consortium led by Japan Industrial Partners Inc explored bank financing totaling ¥1.4 trillion ($10.6 billion) to take Toshiba private. However, negotiations have stalled over covenants and collateral, Bloomberg reports. JIP has also requested additional subordinated loans and other forms of mezzanine

  • Solana-Based Tokens Tumble as ‘Ethereum Killer’ Continues Slide

    The price of Solana's native cryptocurrency fell another 6% on Thursday, pulling other tokens in the ecosystem down with it.

  • Solana Has Fallen 20% This Week as FTX Jitters Linger

    Solana (SOL) has fallen in the past 24 hours, despite most cryptocurrencies trading flat on Thursday. SOL's links to disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who faces charges of fraud and misappropriation of client funds, could be adding to the recent selling pressure. "The Hash" panel discusses what this means for the outlook for the Solana ecosystem.

  • 4 Drug Stocks That More Than Doubled This Year

    We present four biotech stocks, AVEO, CABA, VRNA and WVE, which despite the current volatile market, have provided more than twice the returns in 2022.

  • Avoiding the 3 Pitfalls of 'Buy & Hold' Investing

    Contrary to what many believe, 'buy & hold' investing is not obsolete. In fact, this strategy is as relevant today as ever, but there are several traps that need to be avoided. Sheraz Mian can guide you through the dangers and on to success.

  • Goldman Sachs CEO says job cuts to come as soon as January

    Goldman Sachs is preparing to trim its workforce in the coming weeks, Chief Executive Officer David Solomon told staff in a year-end audio message.

  • Sellers Hit WBA Stock Ahead Of Earnings; Lamb Weston Holds Near Highs Amid Bullish Growth

    WBA stock has come under heavy selling pressure ahead of earnings as the company transforms into a full-service health care provider.

  • Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in CF Industries (CF) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to CF Industries (CF) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.