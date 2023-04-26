InventHelp Inventor Develops New Vending Machine for Paddleboard Rentals (DNV-517)

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way to rent paddle sports equipment at remote locations," said an inventor, from New Castle, Colo., "so I invented the RIGHT NOW PADDLE BOARDS. My design would keep operating costs in check while saving time and helping to prevent theft."

The patent-pending invention provides an inventive new vending machine for the rental of watersport equipment. In doing so, it can be used to dispense paddleboards, paddles and lifejackets at a body of water. As a result, it eliminates the need to operate a rental facility and it allows an entrepreneur to earn income in a passive manner. The invention features a convenient and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for entrepreneurs and water sports enthusiasts.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DNV-517, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

