U.S. markets close in 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,991.48
    +8.31 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,240.97
    +51.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,043.60
    +42.49 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,880.87
    +4.80 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.87
    +1.48 (+1.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.10
    +24.30 (+1.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    +0.41 (+1.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0832
    -0.0024 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    +0.0620 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2233
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8840
    -1.4290 (-1.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,358.86
    +502.41 (+2.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    449.04
    +8.98 (+2.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,844.07
    +50.03 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,119.52
    -330.30 (-1.25%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops a Way to Improve Storing and Retrieving Medical Information (CCT-4413)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to reduce medical error and this invention could improve patient outcomes, said an inventor from Cincinnati, Ohio, "so I invented CHART RIGHT."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention has the potential to reduce medical errors along with improving operating efficiency in many aspects of health care services delivery. It's a quick and easy reference for new health care employees to get to know patients and maintains accuracy of patents' medical information. This would improve information access to health care services delivery and would be easier and faster to use.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CCT-4413, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-a-way-to-improve-storing-and-retrieving-medical-information-cct-4413-301720635.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories