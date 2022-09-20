U.S. markets close in 3 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,873.95
    -25.94 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,804.76
    -214.92 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,508.87
    -26.15 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,793.06
    -19.78 (-1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.90
    -1.83 (-2.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,673.80
    -4.40 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    19.24
    -0.12 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9994
    -0.0034 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5710
    +0.0810 (+2.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1396
    -0.0041 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.6700
    +0.4520 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,246.66
    +114.22 (+0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.09
    +1.06 (+0.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,192.66
    -44.02 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,688.42
    +120.77 (+0.44%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Way to Secure Face Mask & Prevent Fogged Eyewear (DAL-170)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a nurse and I thought there could be a simple and inexpensive means to ensure that a face mask remains properly in place," said an inventor, from Frisco, Texas, "so I invented the N T FOG MASK NOSE STRAP. My design would also prevent hot air or breath from escaping and fogging your glasses."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to secure and stabilize a face mask. It also helps to prevent eyewear from fogging. As a result, it enhances comfort, convenience and visual acuity and it could help to improve face mask compliance. The invention features a simple design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for individuals who wear various types of eyewear. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DAL-170, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-way-to-secure-face-mask--prevent-fogged-eyewear-dal-170-301626763.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • Why Sotera Health Stock Crumbled Today

    As a result, Sotera's stock price plummeted by more than 33% on the day. Kamuda claimed that ethylene oxide emissions from a Sterigenics factory in the state caused her breast cancer and the non-Hodgkin's lymphona suffered by her son.

  • Biden to Release 10 Million Oil Barrels Ahead of EU-Russian Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The Department of Energy will offer additional US reserve crude for sale ahead of plans by the European Union to ban most Russian oil in December. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is Runn

  • Russian Oil Flows Dive, Hurting Putin's War Chest

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports have fallen sharply in the first half of September, hit first by a storm in the Pacific and then by an unexplained decline in shipments from the Baltic. Flows to the big Asian buyers — China and India — aren’t offsetting a drop in volumes for Europe.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth

  • Here's Why Splitting Up Amazon Could Mean Huge Returns for Shareholders

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is no stranger to antitrust lawsuits. Just the other day, California filed a suit against Amazon alleging anticompetitive pricing policies. This filing isn't the first time these allegations have come up, and it likely won't be the last.

  • How Do I Apply for an Ex-Spouse's Social Security Benefit?

    Marriage can affect how you do your taxes, make money and plan for retirement. If your marriage ends, it's important to know the rules regarding divorce and Social Security. Who's eligible for what benefits, how much can you collect and … Continue reading → The post Social Security Rules After a Divorce appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. refiners eye Canadian oil once strategic reserve turns off taps

    U.S. refiners are expected to buy more Canadian oil after the Biden administration ends releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) this fall, traders said, adding this should boost the price of Canadian barrels at a time of tight global supply. The releases have weighed on the price of Western Canada Select (WCS), the benchmark Canadian heavy grade. In 2021 the average WCS discount was $12.78 a barrel, according to the Alberta Energy Regulator.

  • 87% of Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Is Invested in These 5 Stocks

    The Oracle of Omaha's $5.9 billion "hidden" portfolio is heavily concentrated in just a handful of stocks.

  • Social Security may only pay 80% of its dues by 2035 — here's how that affects your retirement

    Long story short: the sooner you act, the easier it'll be.

  • $600K Buys You This Much Retirement

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett's Recent Purchases Are Indirect Bullish Signals For Fintech, Crypto

    SEC filings show that the value investor is opening up to some of these more speculative assets, at least indirectly.

  • Exclusive-Chevron offering minority stakes in three Alaskan oilfields

    (Reuters) -Chevron Corp is marketing its interest in more than 2,000 oil and gas wells in Alaska, the company told Reuters on Monday, in a move that could mark the oil major's second exit from oil production in the state in three decades. One of the earliest companies to prospect for oil in Alaska, Chevron helped develop the state's oil industry last century but later exited output there in 1992. The company is offering stakes in three oilfields, it confirmed.

  • 4 reasons you should buy energy stocks right now if you are a long-term investor

    The energy sector of the S&P 500 combines low prices with lofty dividend yields supported by high free cash flow.

  • Governments worldwide provide $536B in annual subsidies to this one industry — and billionaire investor Mario Gabelli is getting in on the action. Here’s how you can too.

    Ride the gravy train while it lasts.

  • Amazon Is Closing Warehouses: Does That Help Shopify Stock?

    When Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) announced it was creating its own fulfillment network, it changed the game for the internet juggernaut. While it still competes against the likes of Wix and Squarespace in website creation services, that move arguably made it a closer competitor to e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and its vast fulfillment network. Considering that Shopify is a new and much smaller player in this space that is looking to grow, the potential availability of property may lead investors to ask whether Amazon's decision could put Shopify in a stronger position.

  • No one's using crypto to pay for things anymore, JPMorgan payments boss says

    JP Morgan Chase's global head of payment Takis Georgakopoulos says the demand for crypto has plummeted

  • Top Copper Stocks for Q4 2022

    The copper industry is comprised of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, development, and production of copper, one of the most widely used metals. Copper demand is closely tied to economic cycles as it's used for a broad range of applications, including construction, electronics, industrial machinery, transportation, power generation, and transmission.

  • Big Changes Coming to Starbucks in Kroger, Airports

    Starbucks has been in Kroger and airport locations for well over two decades. The ease of being able to add essentially a coffee kiosk or mini coffee shop to airports and many retailers like Kroger , Hy-Vee among many others, has been a great asset to both the host company and Starbucks. The mini locations are licensed to run by the retailers and pay a royalty or percentage back to Starbucks for use of its business space.

  • FedEx earnings preview: Is it the company that’s struggling, or just the world?

    Package-delivery giant FedEx Corp. reports full first-quarter financials on Thursday, as the smoke clears following grim financials issued last week.

  • Netflix 'is in a unique position' with advertisers, says analyst with $325 price target

    Netflix enjoyed yet another upgrade on Wall Street.

  • Did the Ethereum Merge Drop ‘Worldwide Electricity Consumption’ by 0.2%?

    Last week, hot off the heels of the Merge, a complicated plan to swap Ethereum’s infrastructure without interrupting the multibillion-dollar cryptocurrency network, Ethereum’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin reshared data suggesting “worldwide electricity consumption” could be reduced by 0.2% as a result. This talking point, originally discussed by Ethereum researcher Justin Drake, was picked up by U.S. congressmen, technologists and Ethereum’s community, who are right to celebrate the network’s vastly smaller carbon footprint. Proof-of-stake, Ethereum’s new algorithm for processing transactions, would use approximately 99% less power than the proof-of-work (PoW) system Ethereum used to run.