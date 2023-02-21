U.S. markets close in 2 hours 3 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Wearable Key Fob Accessory (LJD-247)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a convenient hands-free way to carry a smart key fob," said an inventor, from North Baldwin, N.Y., "so I invented the KEY FAB ARM BAND. My design would help to prevent accidental loss of the key fob and panicking searches."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to keep track of a smart key fob. In doing so, it eliminates the need to store the fob in a purse, pocket, cup holder, etc. As a result, it ensures that the fob is readily accessible at all times and it could help to prevent a lost or misplaced key fob. The invention features a convenient design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners with smart key fobs.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LJD-247, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-wearable-key-fob-accessory-ljd-247-301750003.html

SOURCE InventHelp

