U.S. markets close in 5 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,678.10
    +95.03 (+2.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,182.96
    +548.13 (+1.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,657.58
    +336.19 (+3.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,734.05
    +51.65 (+3.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.68
    +1.07 (+1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.70
    +19.80 (+1.20%)
     

  • Silver

    18.69
    +0.62 (+3.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9794
    +0.0070 (+0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9510
    -0.0590 (-1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1372
    +0.0191 (+1.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7300
    +0.0100 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,569.05
    +442.56 (+2.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.83
    +9.37 (+2.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,947.23
    +88.44 (+1.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,775.79
    -314.97 (-1.16%)
     
AMS:

Special programming (9-5:20 ET): Check out YF's All Markets Summit!

InventHelp Inventor Develops Wide Area Direction Finding System (FED-2414)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an engineer and I wanted to create a wide area direction finding system that would be configured to locate both stationary and moving targets," said an inventor, from Redmond, Wash., "so I invented the DIRECTION FINDING SYSTEM. My scalable and user-customizable design would allow the system to accurately operate at multiple frequencies, while still operating semi autonomously."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an improved design for a wide area direction finding system. In doing so, it offers an effective way to locate radio signals emitted for a given duration. It also can be used with a plurality of network conditions. Spectrum fingerprinting and history are but some of the available features. The invention features a flexible and portable design that is easy to operate with minimal bandwidth connectivity. Additionally, it is ideal for governmental and commercial service applications.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FED-2414, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-wide-area-direction-finding-system-fed-2414-301649779.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    These growth stocks have plunged alongside the broader market, creating a rare buying opportunity for investors.

  • What Will Satellite-Connected Phones Do for Us? Not Much, for Now.

    Major telecom and tech companies such as Apple are starting to roll out features—like text messaging, SOS alerts and location tracking—that work with current or next-generation cellphones instead of relying on satellite-messaging tools. The first version of this technology is a big step forward for cellphones—but it likely won’t give us the “always connected” life people dream about. Then there are immediate issues: Devices have to have a clear view of the satellite to work, which could make the connectivity less effective in hilly areas or places with other tall structures.

  • Robots like Tesla’s Optimus a 'when not an if,’ LinkedIn’s Reid Hoffman says

    LinkedIn Co-founder Reid Hoffman spoke at Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit on the transition to AI and why he's bullish on robots like Elon Musk's Optimus.

  • India's Reliance Jio selects Nokia as equipment provider in 5G push

    Indian telecom service provider Reliance Jio has chosen Nokia as a major supplier, the Finnish telecom equipment maker said on Monday, as India's biggest mobile carrier gears up to expand next-generation wireless services across the country. Nokia will supply Reliance Jio, which has more than 420 million customers, with 5G radio access network (RAN) equipment in a multi-year deal, the company said in a statement. "Nokia will supply equipment from its AirScale portfolio, including base stations, high-capacity 5G Massive MIMO antennas, and Remote Radio Heads to support different spectrum bands, and self-organizing network software," it said.

  • 'Mark Zuckerberg is telling us he doesn't think he has a core business': Meta Analyst

    Meta Platforms stock continues to underperform tech peers as the social media company spends its money generating demand for a future in the metaverse.

  • Why LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman is bullish on robots like Elon Musk's Optimus

    Robots will likely play a key role in the workforce in the decades ahead, explains LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman at the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit.

  • Musk has a ‘super app’ plan for Twitter. It’s super vague

    Elon Musk has a penchant for the letter "X." He calls his son with the singer Grimes, whose actual name is a collection of letters and symbols, "X." He named the company he created to buy Twitter "X Holdings." His rocket company is, naturally, SpaceX. Now he also apparently intends to morph Twitter into an "everything app" he calls X.

  • Is Mint Mobile’s $15 Cell Phone Plan As Good As Ryan Reynolds Says?

    Ryan Reynolds isn't just a world-famous actor, he's also the part owner of Mint Mobile, the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) that touts a $15 a month cell phone plan using the T-Mobile 5G...

  • Americans are using Apple AirTags to track loved ones with dementia, report says

    Some people are turning to Apple's AirTags to track loved ones with dementia. Public health officials warn it may not be the best choice, not just due to its tracking ability.

  • Mercedes-Benz is the first to roll out Apple Music's Spatial Audio in cars

    After announcing it nearly a year ago, Mercedes-Benz is finally rolling out Apple Music's Spatial Audio in select electric and luxury vehicles.

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Or Sell Heading Into September Quarter Earnings Report?

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. rivals continue? What the analysis says about TMUS stock.

  • Smartphone Maker Lava Eyes India Venture With Chinese Partner

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian smartphone maker Lava International Ltd. is in advanced talks with China’s Huaqin Technology Co. to create an electronics manufacturing venture in the South Asian nation.The venture would aim to win contracts from US and Chinese customers for research and development, design, and manufacturing of electronics products, according to a letter from Lava to India’s technology ministry seen by Bloomberg News. Talks for the partnership are close to being completed, according to th

  • The Hottest App Right Now? One Where Teens Have to Say Nice Things About Each Other

    Five years ago, the app, which prompted teens to compliment one another, topped Apple App Store charts and quickly amassed millions of users in the coveted high-school demographic. Facebook snapped it up less than three months after launch—and soon shut it down. Now one of TBH’s co-creators is back with Gas, a nearly identical iPhone app.

  • South Korean Internet Giant Offers Glimpse of a 5G Private Network Future

    Autonomous self-driving robots deliver coffee, lunch and packages. As network technologies improve, their tasks will get more complex.

  • What is Fog Reveal? A legal scholar explains the app some police forces are using to track people without a warrant

    The Rockingham County Sheriff's Department in Wentworth, N.C., is among the law enforcement agencies the AP found using the Fog Reveal location tracking tool. AP Photo/Allen G. BreedGovernment agencies and private security companies in the U.S. have found a cost-effective way to engage in warrantless surveillance of individuals, groups and places: a pay-for-access web tool called Fog Reveal. The tool enables law enforcement officers to see “patterns of life” – where and when people work and live

  • If Your Business Needs A Secure and Private Messaging Platform, This Might Be For You

    By Faith Ashmore, Benzinga

  • The Metaverse Is Inevitable—but Not How Mark Zuckerberg Expects

    Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/GettyMeta, the company formerly known as Facebook, is in… rough shape.Nearly a year after its much ballyhooed rebrand, the company’s stock plummeted an eye watering 57 percent. CEO Mark Zuckerberg lost roughly $70 billion of his net worth, making him just the 20th richest man in the world (cue the world’s smallest violin). The financial strain also forced the company to slash budgets across its workforce and freeze new hiring—even ones that were

  • Software Growth Stocks: How 2023 Guidance Plays Out Will Be Key

    Software growth stocks are still looking for a catalyst as the sector lags the S&P 500. Guidance for 2023 will be key for software stocks.

  • Oops! 41 crazy Prime Access Sale deals that Amazon still hasn’t ended

    Amazon’s big Prime Early Access Sale was a huge success. It gave Prime members a special opportunity to shop the hottest deals of the holiday season. We saw so many best-selling products on sale at the lowest prices of 2022. Now, however, the first-ever Prime Early Access Sale is over. Or is it? Featured deals … The post Oops! 41 crazy Prime Access Sale deals that Amazon still hasn’t ended appeared first on BGR.

  • QPLAY Launches Co-Marketing Initiative with InPlay Cricket App and CricketNews.com Website

    QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) announced today that The Q India, via its recently announced app QPLAY, has secured a co-marketing agreement with Cricket Predictive App "InPlay Cricket" and its affiliated website CricketNews.com. The co-marketing effort has been launched during the Men's T20 World Cup, one of the most important and popular cricket competitions of the year. The co-marketing effort will see QPlay advertised and marketed on the InPlay Cricket app and on CricketNews.com.