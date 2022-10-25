U.S. markets close in 3 hours

  • S&P 500

    3,842.27
    +44.93 (+1.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,731.60
    +231.98 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,140.60
    +187.99 (+1.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,797.01
    +48.61 (+2.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.26
    +0.68 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,657.40
    +3.30 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    19.28
    +0.10 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9955
    +0.0081 (+0.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0960
    -0.1380 (-3.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1470
    +0.0187 (+1.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.0160
    -1.0040 (-0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,760.74
    +467.35 (+2.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    454.82
    +12.43 (+2.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.48
    -0.51 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,250.28
    +275.38 (+1.02%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Wireless Cable TV Link Accessory (SVH-182)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient wireless method of providing the wireless cable TV signal link to a TV set from a cable TV outlet," said an inventor, from Beech Allen, S.C., "so I invented the GHOST SET PLUG. My design enables the user to locate the electronic device near any AC power outlet without the limitations of wired cable TV connections."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides a wireless cable TV link accessory for remotely relaying cable TV signals between the cable TV wall outlet and a TV set. In doing so, it increases convenience and safety. It also provides added aesthetics. The invention features an effective design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households.

The original design was submitted to the Savannah sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SVH-182, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-wireless-cable-tv-link-accessory-svh-182-301656162.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Apple?

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock has fallen about 10% since mid-September. As the highest-valued company in the world, with a market cap of $2.37 trillion, Apple is one of the world's most scrutinized companies. The last two months have been no different as analysts pick apart the company's September iPhone launch and its 2022 iPad lineup unveiling in mid-October.

  • Electrovaya Is Scaling Production On Some Of The Safest, Longest-Lasting Lithium-Ion Batteries On The Market To Help Economies Meet Clean Energy Goals

    By Rachael Green, Benzinga

  • Apple is cutting back production of iPhone 14 Plus due to weak demand - TrendForce

    Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment. Apple's focus on high-end models may help it counter the softness in smartphone sales. In the thick of the chip crisis, Apple's Pro and Pro Max premium tier of devices, which have been strong sellers, helped the company push margins higher.

  • Microsoft Earnings Growth Seen Slowing as Computer Sales Slip

    Microsoft likely recorded slower earnings and sales growth last quarter as a sharp decline in personal computer sales eroded demand for its Windows software, counteracting some of the demand for its cloud and other businesses serving companies. The Redmond, Wash., corporation’s revenue growth is expected to slow to about 10% in the three months through September compared with a year earlier, while its net income is expected to edge up 1%, according to analysts surveyed by FactSet. The software giant, which gets the lion’s share of its sales from companies, is doing better than tech companies that depend more on consumer spending and advertising.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low to Buy Now and Hold For the Long Term

    These growth stocks have fallen hard this year, but that creates a buying opportunity for patient investors.

  • Lowe’s exec Seemantini Godbole on how $153M tech hub takes retailer's efforts 'to a whole different level'

    Lowe’s Cos. Inc. Chief Information Officer and Executive Vice President Seemantini Godbole knows the home-improvement retailer's South End tech hub will play a key role in accelerating efforts to become a best-in-class omni-channel retailer.

  • iPad 2022 Review: Apple’s Basic Tablet Got a Face-Lift—but Is It Worth the Price Hike?

    The redesigned 10th-generation iPad has a bigger screen, more flattering front camera and higher starting price than its predecessor.

  • Apple to keep 30% fee for NFT purchases on apps

    In a new set of stricter rules outlined by Apple on Monday, the company has decided to keep its de-facto 30% fee for all NFTs traded through its App Store

  • India orders Google to allow third-party payments, slaps another fine

    Alphabet Inc's Google should not restrict app developers from using third-party billing or payment processing services in India, the country's antitrust body said on Tuesday, as it fined the U.S. giant $113 million for anti-competitive practices. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said Google used its "dominant position" to force app developers to use its in-app payment system, noting the sale of in-app digital goods is a key means for developers to monetize their work. The CCI's move is the latest setback for Google in one of its priority markets, where it was fined another $162 million by the watchdog on Thursday for anticompetitive practices related to its Android operating system, and was asked to change its approach to its Android platform.

  • Amazon to allow US customers to pay with Venmo

    Amazon is rolling out a feature that allows shoppers to pay for items using their Venmo accounts. The option to pay with Venmo will be available for select Amazon.com customers beginning on Tuesday, the e-commerce giant said in a news release. Venmo is largely known for peer-to-peer transactions, but it has been expanding its offering to allow payments to businesses.

  • Cryptocurrency News Update: Crypto’s That Should Interest You – Cardano and Big Eyes Coin

    In the cryptocurrency market, every bull run is invariably followed by a bear run. In a market that takes pride in its ability to withstand volatility, the price fluctuations are little more than a cyclical blip.

  • Apple Plans to Quietly Give You More Ads

    A happy life on the internet requires a delicate balance between instant access to information and an onslaught of digital advertising. Whether its an independently-run blog or a major social media giant like Meta or TikTok, internet advertising has become a ubiquitous part of everyone's life. On the other hand, the use of ad services allows online content creators and entrepreneurs to monetize their content.

  • Wired headphones are making a comeback, and Apple’s best-selling pair is on sale for just $17 on Amazon

    This deal won't last long.

  • The new iPad Pro is ludicrously fast (just like last year's model)

    Evaluating the new iPad Pro is a simpler task than the basic iPad that Apple announced alongside it last week. That iPad has been completely redesigned. But the 2022 iPad Pro is a minor iteration of the model released in early 2021, which was powered by the M1 chip. Now, with M2 Macs out in the wild, Apple decided its best tablet needed one, too. That new chip is by far the most notable change here. Otherwise, the design, screen, cameras, storage options, accessories and price are all the same. That’s not a big problem, though, because the iPad Pro was already an outstanding device — and the Liquid Retina XDR display Apple introduced on last year’s 12.9-inch model is still a simply outstanding screen. There are a couple new tricks here, like the Apple Pencil “hover” feature and the ability to shoot video in Apple’s ProRes codec, but by and large this iPad Pro isn’t angled at people who bought that M1 model. Instead, it’s just a case of Apple flexing its muscles by making the most powerful, spare-no-expense tablet that it can.

  • Apple Music and Apple TV+ prices are going up. Here’s how much you’ll soon pay for streaming.

    Netflix Inc. and Walt Disney Co. both raised prices of their U.S. streaming services this year, and now Apple Inc. is following suit.

  • iPadOS 16 and MacOS release: Apple releases controversial new software for iPad

    Apple has released its controversial new iPad update, iPadOS 16, as well as a major new version of MacOS. Both updates bring Apple’s devices in line with the iPhone, which received its own iOS 16 update last month. A new tool, named Stage Manager, aims to make it easier to multitask and switch between different apps – but has received sustained criticism.

  • Elon Musk’s Neuralink delays show-and-tell event to November 30th

    On Sunday morning, Elon Musk tweeted that the showcase would take place on November 30th.

  • Apple Issues New App Store Rules for Crypto and NFT Payments

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. updated its App Store guidelines Monday with new and clearer language explaining its policy toward cryptocurrency trading and non-fungible tokens.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersCalifornia Poised to Overtake Germany as World’s No. 4 EconomyThe Cupertino, California-based company has no issue with cry

  • Urtopia's tech-heavy e-bike is only as good as its software

    An ebike with GPS, 4G, mmWave, Bluetooth, WiFi and more really really needs a reliable app to tie it all together.

  • These Sony headphones are 43% off — their best price since Amazon Prime Day

    Amazon shoppers say these Sony headphones "excel at everything," and right now, they're $150 off.