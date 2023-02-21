InventHelp Inventor Develops New Workout Accessory for Back & Ab Exercises (LAX-1514)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new workout accessory to exercise both the abs and the back muscles," said an inventor, from Tujunga, Calif., "so I invented the EASY ABS ROPE. My design can be used in combination with a lat pulldown machine at home or at the gym."

The invention provides a new workout accessory for performing back and ab exercises. In doing so, it can be used with any lat pulldown machine. As a result, it enables the user to engage and strengthen various muscles. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use, transport and store so it is ideal for fitness enthusiasts, gyms, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LAX-1514, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

