PITTSBURGH, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "In order to perform movements that isolated my abdominal muscles and allowed me to get a full contraction on each rep, I had to use multiple pieces of equipment to perform the exercises," said an inventor, from Atlanta, Ga. "That's why I created an easy to use machine that gives anyone the ability to effectively perform multiple abdominal exercises on one piece of equipment."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending AB BLASTER provides a safe and effective way to exercise the abdominal muscles. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional exercises and workout equipment. As a result, it could improve core strength and stability and it could help the user lose weight and slim and tone the waistline. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial gyms. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AAT-4584, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-workout-equipment-for-abdominal-muscles-aat-4584-301360135.html

SOURCE InventHelp