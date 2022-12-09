U.S. markets close in 3 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,969.73
    +6.22 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,773.21
    -8.27 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,123.82
    +41.82 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,813.44
    -4.85 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.89
    +0.43 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.10
    +14.60 (+0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    23.89
    +0.64 (+2.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0545
    -0.0014 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5510
    +0.0600 (+1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2293
    +0.0055 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4660
    -0.1640 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,176.29
    +234.57 (+1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.64
    -1.60 (-0.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.63
    +4.46 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Yard Debris/Leaf Removal Bag Device (NJD-2464)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be an improved device for capturing and moving a volume of accumulated leaves and lawn debris," said an inventor, from Bridgewater, N.J., "so I invented THE LEAF JACKET. My design would be user friendly and you could reuse every season."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an improved ground covering for easy collection and removal of leaves and other lawn debris. In doing so, it eliminates the need for countless one-time use plastic bags. It also reduces clean up time. The invention features an eco-friendly, reusable design that is user friendly and simple to transport so it is ideal for landscapers and homeowners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-NJD-2464, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-yard-debrisleaf-removal-bag-device-njd-2464-301686419.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • 7 House Items Buyers Almost Always Regret

    The homebuying process is long, stressful, complicated, frustrating and expensive. Filling a new house up with stuff is supposed to be the fun part, but from kitchen appliances and home furnishings to...

  • Analyst Report: RH

    RH is a luxury retailer operating in the $118 billion domestic furniture and home furnishing industry. The firm offers merchandise across many categories including furniture, lighting, textiles, bath, decor, children, and is growing the presence of its hospitality business (with 14 restaurant locations). RH innovates, curates, and integrates products, categories, services, and businesses across channels and brand extensions (RH Teen, RH Modern, and Waterworks, for example). RH is fully integrated across store, Web, and catalog channels, and is positioned to broaden its total addressable market over the next decade with its World of RH digital platform (highlighting offerings outside of home furnishings), along with future offerings in contemporary, antique, bespoke furniture, and more.

  • Christmas 2022: 11 gift ideas for the home

    From digital picture frames to decorative vent covers, a doggy bed and more - here are 10 home gift ideas for loved ones ahead of Christmas 2022.

  • Property: 9 dream homes to put on your Christmas wish list

    What’s your idea of a dream home? Is it a huge historic house, a state-of-the-art new-build, or a holiday retreat in the sun? From country estates to cosy cottages and cutting edge conversions, all bases are covered in this selection of knockout properties for sale.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried, CZ Battle It Out on Twitter Over Binance's Exit from FTX

    The former FTX CEO and current Binance CEO disagree on the details of FTX's buyout of Binance's investment in it last year.

  • AllianceBernstein: Check Out These 3 Investments for 2023

    Sinking stocks, battered bonds, rising rates and stubbornly high inflation roiled the markets during 2022, making it a challenging year for investors to find any kind of reliable income stream. But as the year draws to a close, a few … Continue reading → The post AllianceBernstein Tells Investors to Consider These 3 Investments for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • SEB's Victorino on Global Markets

    Eugenia Victorino, SEB Head of Asia Strategy, discusses her outlook for global markets and investment strategy. She speaks with David Ingles and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets Asia".

  • Score points while you fly with new intro offers from the Chase Southwest Plus, Premier and Priority cards

    Fly in style with new intro offers on Chase Southwest travel cards. Earn 50K points after spending $1,000 in purchases in three months of membership.

  • 2 Notable Stocks Insiders Are Buying in a Miserable Market

    Indeed, I noted in my Monday column that I believe the Federal Reserve could easily make another policy mistake and hike rates further into a jobs market that is not nearly as strong as recent BLS reports would make it appear. In times like this, I like to peruse what company insiders are buying with conviction, as a starting point for research. Let's start with Iovance Biotherapeutics whose shareholders have had a rough go of it since the start of 2021.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) is a Trending Stock

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Caterpillar (CAT) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Wall Street's surprising consensus forecast for 2023: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Friday, December 9, 2022.

  • Piper Sandler initiates coverage of JPMorgan, Citigroup, Bank of America

    Piper Sandler on Thursday said it launched coverage of three large U.S. banks including an overweight rating on JPMorgan Chase & Co. , with a price target of $150 a share, as well as neutral ratings on Bank of America Corp. and Citigroup with price targets of $36 a share and $48 a share respectively. The firm also reiterated an overweight rating on Wells Fargo & Co. . "We prefer JPM as our favorite quality name, and we prefer WFC as an ongoing turnaround story," said analyst R. Scott Siefers. Th

  • MRC (MRC) Up 4.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

    MRC (MRC) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • The Developing World Is Facing a $2.5 Trillion Debt Shock

    (Bloomberg) -- Developing nations may need to find as much as $2.5 trillion over five years to meet external debt-service costs as interest rates rise and poorer countries struggle to refinance borrowings, a Finance for Development Lab model shows. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressMusk Spars With San Francisco Over Probe of Bedrooms at TwitterWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working?

  • New Strong Buy Stocks for December 9th

    SANM, ASR, OSBC, DCOM and EFSC have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on December 9, 2022.

  • Calendar Spread Works Best With Continued Slump In GOOGL Stock

    Assuming traders have a price target of 85 for Alphabet, they could look at a bearish calendar spread.

  • Europe Cold Snap Tests Gas Reserves After Russian Supply Cut

    Frigid temperatures are boosting demand for natural gas in parts of Europe, an early test of the continent’s readiness for winter without Russian energy.

  • MercadoLibre in talks with WhatsApp on business messaging payments -CFO

    Latin American e-commerce retailer and fintech firm MercadoLibre is in talks with Meta to process payments for its WhatsApp messaging service starting in Brazil, the company's chief financial officer told Reuters on Wednesday. Facebook owner Meta said last month that it will launch a payments tool in Latin America's largest economy, allowing WhatsApp users to message and buy from a business directly in the chat. "We are in the test phase as one of the partners that processes payments in Brazil," Pedro Arnt told Reuters in an interview.

  • Clorox Stock Strengthens; Ready To Return To Former Glory Days?

    Clorox stock shows improving price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating from 77 to 82.

  • Stock Market Rises Modestly After Inflation Data, But This Index Lags

    Stock market indexes got a momentary bump up when the University of Michigan consumer confidence index came out.