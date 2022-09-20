U.S. markets close in 5 hours 21 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops a Zipper Dressing Aid (DAL-199)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I invented the JEWEL PULL as a way to get in and out of my rompers in the bathroom with ease, especially when I am away from my home," said an inventor from Sunnyvale, Texas.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides a strong and durable aid to zip a zipper, up and down, with ease while dressing. In doing so, it eliminates the need to wrestle with a tiny pull tab that is beyond one's reach. This allows for greater ease and independence while dressing or using the bathroom. The design will allow women to easily wear garments with zippers that are hard to reach. It also could eliminate broken nails and it would be helpful for elderly individuals and those with various disabilities. The JEWEL PULL would be easy to use as a pull and as a decorative accessory like a necklace or scarf. It is attractive, convenient, practical and lightweight. Various styles, colors, and materials could also be produced to coordinate with any outfit.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DAL-199, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-a-zipper-dressing-aid-dal-199-301626437.html

SOURCE InventHelp

