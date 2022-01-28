U.S. markets close in 3 hours 34 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Presents a New Screwdriver Accessory (OCC-1104)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Working as an electrician, I found it difficult to work in poorly lit conditions, and try to hold a flashlight or have someone hold it for me. I knew there could be an easier, safer solution," said an inventor from Long Beach, Calif. "So, I created THE UFO."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention fulfills the need for a light that would be slipped over the shaft of a screwdriver to enable this tool to be more effectively used in poorly lit or dark conditions. This design is easy to use, effective and durable. Use of The UFO could improve working conditions and results. It eliminates the need to hold a flashlight. This could be particularly beneficial to workers who are on the job during the night or work in dim areas. Additionally, a prototype is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OCC-1104 InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-presents-a-new-screwdriver-accessory-occ-1104-301468799.html

SOURCE InventHelp

