U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,105.02
    +14.64 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,485.29
    +2.57 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,087.96
    +91.09 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,754.46
    +2.33 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.46
    -0.24 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    2,023.70
    -2.70 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    25.13
    +0.04 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0909
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2880
    +0.0010 (+0.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2419
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.2070
    +0.5170 (+0.39%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,914.43
    -140.10 (-0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    617.32
    -7.93 (-1.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,741.56
    +78.62 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,518.31
    +45.68 (+0.17%)
     

InventHelp Inventors Develop New Accessory for Hockey Players (TRO-836)

PR Newswire
·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a better way for a goal tender to hook a neck guard to their face mask," said one of two inventors, from London, Ontario, Canada, "so we invented the HACKETT CLIP. Our design also enables you to adjust the neck guard to the appropriate length."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an improved way to connect a neck guard to a hockey face mask. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using a skate lace. As a result, it helps ensure a proper fit and it reduces noise associated with the mask and neck guard clinging together. The invention features a durable and reusable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for goal tenders.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TRO-836, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-new-accessory-for-hockey-players-tro-836-301792113.html

SOURCE InventHelp