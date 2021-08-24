PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an effective way to minimize carbonation loss each time a bottled beverage is opened," said one of two inventors, from St. Peters, Mo., "so we invented the FIZZINATOR. Our design ensures that the last sip of the beverage is as carbonated and tasty as the first sip."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention ensures that any size bottled beverage with a screw cap remains carbonated for a longer period of time. In doing so, it helps to preserve the taste and effervescence of the beverage. As a result, it eliminates the need to drink flat, unappealing drinks and it could help to prevent beverage waste. The invention features a practical and portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals of all ages. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the St. Louis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SUU-664, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-accessory-to-preserve-carbonation-in-bottled-beverages-suu-664-301360098.html

SOURCE InventHelp