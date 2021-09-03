U.S. markets close in 5 hours 16 minutes

InventHelp Inventors Develop Accessory System for AR15 Family Weapons (CBA-3986)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an improved way to distribute weight and reduce strain while training with an AR15," said one of two inventors, from Cordova, S.C., "so we invented the ALLIANCE TACTICAL SYSTEM. Our design offers an alternative to using slings that strain the neck."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a new type of accessory system for AR15 family weapons. In doing so, it ensures that the weapon is positioned in a safe and accessible orientation. As a result, it reduces back strain and fatigue and it increases stability, efficiency and tactical capabilities. The invention features an ergonomic design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for law enforcement, the armed forces and gun owners. Additionally, it can be adapted for use on most AR15 family weapons and MOLLE tactical vests.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CBA-3986, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-accessory-system-for-ar15-family-weapons-cba-3986-301364206.html

SOURCE InventHelp

