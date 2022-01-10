U.S. markets close in 3 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,599.60
    -77.43 (-1.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,775.10
    -456.56 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,597.05
    -338.86 (-2.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,146.46
    -33.35 (-1.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.40
    -0.50 (-0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.30
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    +0.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1334
    -0.0031 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7900
    +0.0190 (+1.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3564
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1240
    -0.4260 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,644.93
    -435.22 (-1.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    979.78
    -66.45 (-6.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.25
    -40.03 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     

InventHelp Inventors Develop Comfort Case (LAX-1275)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We noticed travelers sitting up in chairs or laying on the floor when traveling," said inventors from Los Angeles, Calif. "This inspired us to develop a better suitcase that would allow travelers to rest and relax."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

They developed the patent-pending TRAVEL MATE that would allow travelers to rest and sleep when stranded in an airport, train station or bus terminal. This suitcase would ensure that a comfortable and readily accessible place to rest was available to save the traveler the cost and hassle associated with going to a nearby hotel. This lightweight product could easily be maneuvered. Additionally, it could provide a convenient location to sleep when visiting friends or relatives.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles offices of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LAX-1275, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or call (412)-288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-comfort-case-lax-1275-301455364.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Fell 16.4% in December

    Shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) fell 16.4% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The space tourism company, which was one of the hottest stocks coming out of the March 2020 market lows, has seen its share price deflate recently along with other popular stocks. It also is likely being affected by the progress made by its space tourism competitor, Blue Origin, in recent months.

  • Switch to Expedia Stock From Airbnb to Play a Travel Rebound, Analyst Says

    Piper Sander analyst Thomas Champion on Monday lifted his rating on Expedia stock to Overweight from Neutral, while shifting to a Neutral rating from Overweight on Airbnb.

  • This Colorado Mountain Town Will Make You Feel Like Like You're Skiing in the French Alps

    And best of all? It's on Epic Pass.

  • Pilot hospitalized after Los Angeles plane crash

    A small plane crashed on railroad tracks just outside a suburban Los Angeles airfield on Sunday. Officers pulled out the pilot just before a commuter train hit the plane. The pilot was hospitalized. (Jan 10)

  • Google Maps Tops in 2021 as Most-Downloaded Travel App

    Google Maps was the most-downloaded travel app in the world in 2021 with 106 million downloads, edging Uber, which held that distinction in 2020. In fact transportation apps, including Google Maps, Uber, Didi, Bolt, Lyft, Where Is My Train, and Grab took seven of the top 10 positions in 2021, according to Apptopia.com. Of course, […]

  • Travelers Are Sharing The Underrated Destinations That Delighted Them (And You Just Might Want To Visit Before Word Gets Out)

    "I wasn't even planning on visiting, but it ended up blowing me away."View Entire Post ›

  • Alaska Airlines and other carriers expected to continue canceling flights as Omicron hits employees

    Airlines have canceled thousands of flights in recent weeks as employees have fallen ill from Covid-19. In the near term, airlines will likely struggle to add the capacity they need to meet rising demand, says an industry analyst.

  • Buncombe, Asheville property transfers for Dec. 18-23

    How much did that home sell for? Check out recent property transfers in Asheville and Buncombe County.

  • NYC Hotels Are Offering Up Discounts: Will It Help Attract Guests?

    Meanwhile, business travel remains sluggish, which could continue to hurt hotels and deprive them of the revenue they need to recover from the pandemic's impact. A lack of business travel is having an especially profound impact on metro areas that normally see a lot of it, like New York City. In fact, New York City hotels are so desperate for bookings that they're running a new promotion in an effort to drum up tourism.

  • Travel Woes Continue At LAX With Delayed, Canceled Flights

    Travel woes continued at airports across the country. Amy Johnson reports.

  • Southwest Passengers Can Now Get an At-home COVID-19 Test in the Mail

    Each testing kit comes with a CDC-approved rapid antigen test and a virtual appointment with a CityHealth testing specialist.

  • Virgin Australia to cut capacity by 25% as COVID-19 cases rise

    Virgin Australia said on Monday it would reduce capacity across its network by around 25% for the rest of January and for February due to reduced travel demand and staff being required to isolate as COVID-19 case numbers rise in Australia. The airline, which competes against Qantas Airways Ltd, said it would cut some flight frequencies and suspend 10 routes temporarily. Australia on Monday surpassed 1 million COVID-19 cases, with more than half of them recorded in the past week, as the Omicron variant ripped through most of the country driving up hospitalisation numbers and putting a strain on supply chains.

  • Djokovic detention draws focus to Australia's asylum-seekers

    Novak Djokovic spent a fourth day on Sunday among the unwilling occupants of Melbourne's Park Hotel. The tennis superstar awaited court proceedings on Monday that will determine whether he can defend his Australian Open title or whether he will be deported — and the world has shown keen interest in his temporary accommodation. Djokovic's mere presence at the hotel, a squat and unattractive building on the leafy fringe of the city's downtown, has drawn the world's eyes to those other residents and their ongoing struggles with the Australian immigration system.

  • In the Know: New Hilton brand hitting Naples, Fort Myers; changes coming to Lee County riverfront

    A new Hilton brand is coming to SWFL and a major NYC company is making a splash in downtown Fort Myers, which is undergoing a major transformation.

  • This New Virginia Getaway Is All About the Food

    Jennifer ChaseSince the start of the pandemic, one thing has remained consistent–the desire of a lot of city dwellers to get out of the city. It’s a phenomenon that’s transformed many small towns and led to skyrocketing real estate prices. I myself have never found a weekend place appealing–I can’t wrap my head around returning to the same place over and over.But if there’s one place I’ve been where I can sort of grasp that urge, it’s the Shenandoah. Whenever I visit the greater region of this s

  • Traveling During Omicron? Do This When Booking Your Tickets

    Recently, travel has become even trickier due to the surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the omicron variant. Throw in the weather-related delays that tend to arise during winter, and it's certainly a tricky time to be making travel plans. It's a good idea to purchase travel insurance whenever you're spending a fair amount of money on a trip.

  • Ski season begins at northern Ohio resort amid staff, snow shortages; others still closed

    A lack of snow and workers has forced a late start to ski season in northern Ohio.

  • Here are the New Hotels in St. Barts of the Moment

    These idyllic spots offer the swankiest of getaways

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Israel's One Zero Digital Bank gains full licence

    One Zero Digital Bank has received final regulatory approval for a full banking licence, the Bank of Israel said on Monday, becoming the first new Israeli bank in 43 years. Having gained a restricted licence in December 2019, One Zero operated on a trial basis initially but has now met all criteria, including raising the necessary capital. One Zero's status is now the same as all the other banks in Israel, supervised by the Bank of Israel’s Banking Supervision Department to ensure its stability and to protect the money of its depositors, the Bank of Israel said.