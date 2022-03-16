U.S. markets close in 1 hour 20 minutes

InventHelp Inventors Develop Completely Wireless Charging Accessory(ALL-2748)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an improved wireless charging accessory for smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices," said one of two inventors, from Columbus, Ga., "so we invented the CHARGE FOR LIFE. Our design enables you to continue to move and use your device while charging it."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a completely wireless way to charge mobile devices. In doing so, it eliminates the need for conventional plug-in charging devices. As a result, it increases mobility and convenience and it reduces hassles and frustrations. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of mobile electronic devices. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ALL-2748, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-completely-wireless-charging-accessoryall-2748-301503913.html

SOURCE InventHelp

