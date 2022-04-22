U.S. markets close in 1 hour 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,301.48
    -92.18 (-2.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,071.56
    -721.20 (-2.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,915.15
    -259.50 (-1.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,946.05
    -45.41 (-2.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.17
    -1.62 (-1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.90
    -12.30 (-0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.30 (-1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0796
    -0.0044 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9120
    -0.0050 (-0.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2835
    -0.0199 (-1.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5810
    +0.2250 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,456.78
    -2,150.04 (-5.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    923.72
    -21.86 (-2.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.68
    -106.27 (-1.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.26
    -447.80 (-1.63%)
     

InventHelp Inventors Develop Convenient Food Delivery Mat (LAX-1387)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there should be a clear and convenient way for delivery drivers to determine where to leave a food order," said one of two inventors, from Rancho Dominguez, Calif., "so we invented the FOODIE MAT. Our design eliminates trouble and confusion for delivery drivers."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention helps a delivery driver find the designated location for dropping off an order. In doing so, it eliminates guesswork and confusion. As a result, it could save time and effort and it provides added convenience and peace of mind during the pandemic. The invention features an eye-catching design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LAX-1387, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-convenient-food-delivery-mat-lax-1387-301526315.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • Wolfgang Puck: Why restaurant workers don't want to come back

    When the pandemic drove widespread restaurant closures and millions of employees lost their careers or took up other work, many found that they didn't want to return, celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck said.

  • China is trying to change its problematic retirement age

    China has some of the youngest retirement ages in the world, which is becoming a major problem for a country that is steadily aging. The official retirement age for men is 60. Women in managerial positions have a retirement age of 55, while blue-collar female workers can retire at 50.

  • Meta’s Sheryl Sandberg reportedly sought to quash article about Activision CEO

    Sheryl Sandberg allegedly worked with a team of Facebook and Activision employees to block a U.K. newspaper from publishing a negative article about then-boyfriend Bobby Kotick.

  • India refiners skip Rosneft crude tenders on 'biased' terms - sources

    India's state refiners did not submit bids in tenders issued by Russia's top oil producer Rosneft as the terms were "one-sided", two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. Rosneft on Wednesday issued tenders to sell a total of 6.5 million tonnes of Urals, Siberian Light, Sokol and ESPO Blend crude for loading in May-June and had asked for roubles and full prepayments, sources told Reuters. The terms echoed demands from Russian President Vladimir Putin for roubles-only trade in natural gas.

  • Why many employers have ditched 4-year degree requirements

    In recent years, major employers, including Accenture, AT&T, Dell, Google, Hilton Hotels, Ernst & Young, Oracle, IBM and Intel hired more workers, like Williams, without four-year college degrees, according to a new report.

  • Kimberly-Clark tops estimates, raises sales outlook despite inflation

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Kimberly-Clark.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    If you owned a $1,000 stake in Berkshire Hathaway when Warren Buffett assumed control of the company back in May of 1965, that position would be worth more than $27.5 million today. The investment conglomerate now has a market capitalization of roughly $771 billion and stands as the one of the world's largest companies, and The Oracle of Omaha's ability to identify promising businesses worth holding long term has played a big role in getting there. While Berkshire's massive market cap suggests its most explosive days of growth are likely in the past, an incredible performance and top-tier management and analyst teams suggest it can still pay to look to the company for investing inspiration.

  • Netflix Is Getting Into Advertising. Here Are 2 Other Stocks That Will Benefit

    Huge news came out this week when Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) management announced on the first-quarter earnings call that the company plans to launch an advertising-supported tier for its subscription streaming service. There were scant details about what the price point would be, how it would work, or the real reasons why Netflix is deciding to embrace ads now. Netflix's announcement also suggests a boost is coming to the connected-TV (CTV) advertising industry.

  • China’s Oil Demand Is Tumbling the Most Since Wuhan Lockdown

    (Bloomberg) -- China is heading for the largest oil demand shock since the early days of the pandemic as the nation’s efforts to tame a rapidly spreading virus hobbles vast swathes of the economy.Most Read from BloombergThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaU.S. Blasts China’s Support for Russia, Vows to Help IndiaPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukr

  • I Modeled For Abercrombie. Netflix’s ‘White Hot’ Doc Is Accurate

    (Bloomberg) -- Netflix’s “White Hot” documentary chronicling the heady days of Abercrombie & Fitch’s popular and exclusionary marketing strategy of tying oiled abs, gyrating bodies and white-picket fence Americana to brand identity is an accurate portrayal. I should know: I was one of the shirtless models who greeted visitors to its stores.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: UN Chief to See Putin; Russia Aims for SouthThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingKremlin Insiders Alarm

  • Gap stock plummets after retailer slashes sales guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung and Akiko Fujita discuss why Gap stock is nosediving.

  • 'The greatest risk to Starbucks at this point,' according to BTIG’s Peter Saleh

    Starbucks (SBUX) has more to lose from giving up market share than intensifying unionization fight, according to BTIG Managing Director Peter Saleh.

  • Top REITs for May 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to invest easily in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Activision Blizzard Dodges Another Bullet

    Things are looking up for Activision Blizzard . The video game publisher has had a rough go of things over the last year, starting with multiple sexual harassment accusations and a plethora of lawsuits from both past and former employees. A Wall Street Journal investigation in late 2021 also alleges that Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick was aware of the harassment issues within the company and swept them under the rug.

  • Boeing's Janene Collins tackles supplier challenges to head off disruptions

    Now she leads one for Boeing, composed of a network of more than 3,000 suppliers that make 560 million parts a year, valued at $19 billion. In the early days of the pandemic, Collins’ team revamped the way it works with the full spectrum of suppliers to get ahead of potential material shortages that could disrupt post-pandemic production. The Business Journal talked to Collins about Boeing’s project to map all the parts of its supply chain, how she got to Boeing, and how the pandemic changed what she did in her free time.

  • Where Retirees Rely Most (and Least) on Social Security – 2022 Edition

    Retirement can often be daunting because it means a shift from traditional income to a reliance on savings, investments and government programs such as Social Security. However, for most Americans, the government safety net is not enough to live on. … Continue reading → The post Where Retirees Rely Most (and Least) on Social Security – 2022 Edition appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Lithium price skyrockets as electric vehicle demand takes off

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss the rise in price for lithium as demand for electric vehicles increases.

  • Goldman Sachs keeps intern pay at $85,000 as Wall Street rivals raise salaries

    Incoming summer interns at Goldman Sachs can expect a pro-rata salary of $85,000, according to a letter seen by Financial News.

  • Millennials are already thinking of retirement — but are they thinking about the right things?

    The biggest group in the United States is now millennials, those born between 1981 and 1996. Naturally, this has attracted the attention of investment firms, who want to market to, and manage the assets of, this vast group. After all—and it seems hard to believe, but ​m​illennials could begin retiring in the early 2040s, just two decades from now.

  • This Type of Senior Is Struggling to Afford Retirement

    Amid an economic environment marked by inflation, single seniors are having a harder time in retirement compared to married seniors, a new survey has found. The results of the American Advisors Group survey suggest unmarried seniors have less money than … Continue reading → The post This Type of Senior Is Struggling to Afford Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.