PITTSBURGH, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We needed an easier way for our newly potty-trained toddler to use the restroom while on road trips while in a rush and surrounded by very open public places as well as finding restrooms that were unavailable or unclean," said two inventors from Bowie, Md., "so we invented TINKLE TOGGLE." The patent-pending invention provides a practical option when appropriate restroom facilities are not available for a young child. It offers a safe and private alternative to using unacceptably maintained public restrooms or portable toilets and ensures that potty training regimens are not interrupted. This device is perfect for road trips and other outings with potty training toddlers and other young children as it is quick and easy to set up as well as convenient, practical, sanitary and safe. The original design was submitted to the Washington DC sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DCD-218, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-a-device-to-potty-train-in-privacy-dcd-218-301744486.html

SOURCE InventHelp