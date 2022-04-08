U.S. markets close in 4 hours 36 minutes

InventHelp Inventors Develop Disposable Cape for Hairdressing Services (KXX-326)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a cosmetologist/hairdresser and I wanted to create a more sanitary way to protect a client's clothing when cutting or styling hair," said one of two inventors, from Greeneville, Tenn., "so we invented the DISPOSABLE CAPE. Our design eliminates the hassle and germs associated with washing and reusing salon capes."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides a disposable cape option for use during hairdressing services. In doing so, it offers a sanitary alternative to using reusable capes. As a result, it helps to prevent the transfer of germs from client to client and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for salons and hairdressers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-KXX-326, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-disposable-cape-for-hairdressing-services-kxx-326-301519505.html

SOURCE InventHelp

