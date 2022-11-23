U.S. markets close in 4 hours

InventHelp Inventors Develop Effective Mice Baiting Product for Farms (PTA 130)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there should be a safe and efficient way to eradicate mice in crop fields and gardens," said one of two inventors, from Silverton, Ore., "so we invented the RAPID BAITER. Our design offers an alternative to using bait broadcasting methods that cover entire fields, which are generally prohibited by law."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an effective way to bait mice that are eating crops, vegetables, or other vegetation. In doing so, it would comply with local ordinances that prohibit the broadcasting of bait over entire fields. As a result, it helps to protect fields and foster plant growth/health. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for farmers, golf courses, pest control services, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Portland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PTA-130, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-effective-mice-baiting-product-for-farms-pta-130-301676588.html

SOURCE InventHelp

