InventHelp Inventors Develop New Face Mask to Enhance Communication (MDA-146)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there should be a way to amplify the voice and provide more effective verbal communication when wearing a face mask," said one of two inventors, from Ludington, Mich., "so we invented the G. T. MEGA MASK. Our design helps to prevent miscommunications and frustration for mask wearers."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an improved face mask designed to enhance communication. In doing so, it allows the user to speak and communicate clearly. As a result, it eliminates the need to lower the mask when talking and it enhances safety, communication and convenience. The invention features an effective design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MDA-146, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-new-face-mask-to-enhance-communication-mda-146-301686370.html

SOURCE InventHelp

    Even as U.S. lawmakers target TikTok, the social media app is morphing into a global giant with tentacles that reach far into the turf of Google, Facebook, Snap and others.

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is ramping up work on a mixed-reality headset, its first major new product category since the Apple Watch, and has renamed the accompanying software in the latest sign of an approaching debut. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsGoldman Jolts Traders With Bonus Warning After Bumper HaulMusk Suspends Ye From Twitter After Offensive Image PostBeverly Hills Cop Was California’s Highest-Paid Municipal WorkerAn Arizo

    SAP sells the business due to an overlap in the value propositions and features between the SAP SuccessFactors Learning solution and the SAP Litmos solutions.

    Microsoft poses the biggest threat to incumbents in the cybersecurity sector as it sells multiple products to companies in discounted deals.

    The controversy emerges at a time when Apple's App Store policies are under fire from CEOs of other major technology companies.

  • Mark Zuckerberg joins Elon Musk’s attack on Apple

    Mark Zuckerberg has seemingly joined Elon Musk’s attack on Apple, over the way the iPhone giant runs its App Store. Both social media bosses have criticised the fact that Apple has a strong control over what is allowed onto iPhones and other devices, and suggested that it has abused that power. Mr Musk began this week by attacking Apple for the fact that it takes a cut of digital purchases made using an iPhone, that it has stopped advertising on Twitter, and suggested it had threatened to kick Twitter out of the App Store.

  • Mark Zuckerberg Calls Apple App Store Rules a ‘Conflict of Interest’

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said that Apple Inc.’s App Store presents a conflict of interest, adding his voice to a flurry of criticism of the iPhone maker’s software policies.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsGoldman Jolts Traders With Bonus Warning After Bumper HaulMusk Suspends Ye From Twitter After Offensive Image PostBeverly Hills Cop Was California’s Highest-Paid Municipal WorkerAn A

  • A tool for analyzing face-to-face sales pitches lands funding from UiPath co-founder

    Enter Rillavoice, a new startup with a niche focus: building speech analytics software for field sales teams that sell in person as opposed to via Zoom or over the phone. The company has just raised $3.7 million in seed funding in a round led by Crew Capital, an under-the-radar venture firm co-founded by UiPath co-founder and co-CEO Daniel Dines and UiPath chief strategy officer Brandon Deer. In its first year of sales, New York-based Rillavoice has grown to seven figures of annual recurring revenue and is “cash flow positive,” according to co-founder and CEO Sebastian Jimenez Bienen, who declined to reveal hard figures.

  • Elon Musk and Apple's Tim Cook Make Peace

    The boss of Tesla and Twitter had declared war on Apple, which he accused of being an opponent of free speech.

  • Musk Says Apple CEO Cleared Up ‘Misunderstanding’ About Twitter Potentially Being Removed From App Store

    Elon Musk said he was mistaken that Apple “threatened” to suspend Twitter from the App Store, claiming he met with Apple CEO Tim Cook and cleared the air over the issue. On Wednesday, Musk tweeted, “Thanks @tim_cook for taking me around Apple’s beautiful HQ” in Cupertino, Calif., along with a 4-second video of a pond. […]

  • Elon Musk Says Apple and Twitter Have ‘Resolved’ Differences After Meeting

    The Twitter boss said he met with Apple CEO Tim Cook at Apple’s headquarters and that Mr. Cook said Apple never considered banning Twitter from the App Store.

    Google has handed out its Play Store best of 2022 awards, and the top app is an AI art generator.

    Apple “never considered” removing Twitter from its App Store, Elon Musk has said after visiting the iPhone maker’s headquarters.

    GM has a team of 300 data scientists studying customer behavior and plans to use the insights to sell subscription services for added revenue.

    Vanguard founder Jack Bogle helped spearhead the low-cost index fund, putting average returns within reach of every...

  • Pfizer to invest over $1.26 billion in Irish jobs boost

    DUBLIN (Reuters) -Pfizer Inc plans to invest more than 1.2 billion euros ($1.26 billion) to expand manufacturing at its plant in Dublin, it said on Thursday, handing the Irish multinational sector a jobs boost at a time when major tech firms are laying off staff. The move will lead to the creation of 400 to 500 new roles and double the capacity to produce key substances used in biological drugs at a new facility, which is due for completion in 2027, Pfizer said. The U.S. drugmaker is already one of the largest foreign-owned employers in Ireland and its biggest single investment to date in the country will bring its staffing there to 5,500.

    The PMMS 30-year mortgage rate released by Freddie Mac dropped for the third week in a row after reaching a 20-year high this year caused by Fed rate hikes.

    An unknown number, but likely in the millions, of people are still waiting for refunds for unemployment compensation benefits from the IRS.

  • Inflation May Have Peaked, but Significant Economic Issues Remain

    There is a growing belief among economists and investors that inflation peaked in the third quarter of 2022. According to Bloomberg, worldwide inflation hit an annual increase of 9.8% and now has declined to around 9.5% as we head into the end of the year. There are hopes that inflation will drop to 5.3% a year from now, a figure that is still far above the Fed target but will indicate progress.