InventHelp Inventors Develop New Flavor-Enhancing Sauce (CTK-1037)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a homemade sauce with an authentic, Jamaican taste to serve at my restaurants," said one of two inventors, from Tarrytown, N.Y., "so we invented BMMW DIPPING JERK SAUCE. Our formula can be used as a flavor-enhancing sauce, dipping sauce, condiment or marinade."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a delicious sauce to enhance the flavor of a variety of foods. In doing so, it can be used with chicken, steak, pork, seafood, etc. As a result, it eliminates the need to prepare a flavorful sauce from scratch. The invention features a versatile and satisfying design that is easy to serve and enjoy so it is ideal for consumers and commercial kitchens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CTK-1037, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-new-flavor-enhancing-sauce-ctk-1037-301604830.html

SOURCE InventHelp

