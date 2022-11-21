U.S. markets close in 3 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,948.23
    -17.11 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,691.21
    -54.48 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,025.20
    -120.86 (-1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,833.33
    -16.41 (-0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.04
    -1.04 (-1.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,737.90
    -16.50 (-0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    20.83
    -0.17 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0241
    -0.0079 (-0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8180
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1796
    -0.0100 (-0.84%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.1200
    +1.7950 (+1.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,046.45
    -531.98 (-3.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    368.82
    -3.54 (-0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,376.85
    -8.67 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,944.79
    +45.02 (+0.16%)
     

InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Design for Knee Pads (LGT 233)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a tile setter and wear knee pads during my work day. I thought there could be a more comfortable option," said one of two inventors, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so we invented the FOUR J'S KNEE PADS. Our design protects the knees and it eliminates the need to squat."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an improved design for knee pads. In doing so, it ensures that the knees are protected. As a result, it enhances comfort and stability and it helps to reduce pain and injuries. The invention features a durable design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for various members of the labor force such as carpenters, tile or carpet installers, plumbers, painters, contractors, electricians, construction laborers, gardeners, and roofers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LGT-233, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-improved-design-for-knee-pads-lgt-233-301676564.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Tricks That’ll Cut Your Utility Bills by $100 Per Month

    Now that the summer heat is in the rearview mirror and the air conditioners have all gone quiet, most of America is enjoying a reprieve from high peak-season utility bills. But it won't last, and they...

  • Sorry, but Your Microwave Needs Maintenance

    It’s easy to forget about our microwave when we’re not using it—especially since many models are compact, tucked into the corners of counters, or mounted above the stove. But, like other kitchen appliances, our microwaves need basic maintenance in order to keep running smoothly.

  • The 52 Best Early Black Friday Deals on Bedding, Bath Linens, and Robes Start at Just $7

    Memory foam pillows, five-star hotel sheets, fluffy towels, and more from Amazon, Nordstrom, Macy’s, Brooklinen, and Parachute are up to 83 percent off.

  • Why FTX Is Lehman Brothers of Crypto

    The cryptocurrency exchange imploded within a few days, causing a financial earthquake whose consequences have yet to be determined.

  • 7 Companies Owned by DIS

    21st Century Fox, Capital Cities/ABC, Lucasfilm, Pixar, Marvel, Fox Family, and BAMTech are major companies owned by Disney.

  • Carvana Faces Cash Crunch From High Debt, Rising Interest Rates

    The used-car dealer that was a pandemic winner is rushing to conserve cash as once-plentiful financing options dry up and business deteriorates.

  • Looking To Build A Business Empire? Start With Motivosity.

    Right now, companies can head to the Motivosity website and request a demo to see how all of that employee engagement power improves their workplace.

  • Oil and gas stocks take a broad beating as crude oil futures sink toward 10-month lows

    The energy sector was taking a broad beating, as worries that new COVID-related lockdowns in China would hurt demand sent crude oil futures sliding toward 10-month lows. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 4.3% in midday trading toward a four-week low with all 23 components losing at least 2%, and as the S&P 500's eight biggest losers are all from the energy sector. Of the biggest decliners, shares of Diamond Back Energy Inc. tumbled 8.2%, Halliburton Co. slid 7.9% and Marathon Oil Corp. s

  • Bitcoin Plummets Toward $16,000 as FTX Bankruptcy Unfolds

    The collapsed crypto exchange owes its 50 largest creditors about $3.1 billion, according to a bankruptcy court filing.

  • DeFi Is the Answer to the FTX Crisis—But We Must Get Better at Communicating It

    In the swirling crypto liquidity storm, DeFi offers a way forward.

  • Home Capital Gets $1.3 Billion Bid From Rival’s Co-Founder

    (Bloomberg) -- Home Capital Group Inc., the Canadian mortgage lender that nearly collapsed five years ago and was bailed out by Berkshire Hathaway Inc., agreed to a C$1.7 billion ($1.3 billion) takeover by the co-founder of a rival financial firm. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hun

  • Market Rally Holds Key Levels, But This Has Been Difficult; Tesla Woes Continue

    Dow Jones futures: The market rally found support but new buys struggled. Here are seven investing rules to follow. Tesla stock hit fresh bear-market lows.

  • What is ‘Zombie Debt?' Why homeowners are facing foreclosure on old mortgages.

    "Zombie debt” - old loans with new collection actions - are resurfacing as properties gain equity. Should homeowners pay?

  • Wall Street Wants Xi’s Money-Minting Markets to Come Back

    (Bloomberg) -- More than two years of growth-squelching policies sent international investors fleeing China. It’s taken all of two weeks to lure them back.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionFrom Morgan Stanl

  • FTX Japan Preparing to Allow Withdrawals by Year End: Report

    The Japanese arm of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX is preparing to resume customer withdrawals by the end of the year, according to a report by broadcaster NHK.

  • Money-Losing Tech Stocks Fade Again as Fed Stays Hawkish

    (Bloomberg) -- The brief record rally this month in shares of unprofitable and highly valued technology companies is starting to look like a short-lived blip amid a steady drumbeat of hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve officials.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFT

  • Bank of Israel Signals Rate Hikes Not Over After Split From Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionIsrael raised interest rates less than forecast by most economists even as a top central banker signaled borrowing costs will need to go higher to get a grip

  • S.Korea examines exchange native tokens after FTX meltdown

    S.Korean authorities are looking into self-issued cryptocurrencies that may exist within local exchanges following FTX.com’s FTT-led liquidity crisis.

  • Ituran (ITRN) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Ituran (ITRN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 11.36% and 2.21%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • It’s Time for the Stock Market to Worry About Recession

    The central bank lost the ability to shock this past week, but a possible economic slowdown still might.