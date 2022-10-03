U.S. markets close in 1 hour 23 minutes

InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Design for a Hammer (CTK-2634)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a strong and durable hammer that could be easily gripped and struck without experiencing any recoil," said one of two inventors, from Mamou, La., "so we invented the SHOCK ABSORBING HAMMER. Our design would help to protect the user against stress-related injuries in the hand, arm and shoulder."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a hammer. In doing so, it helps to prevent recoil and vibrations. As a result, it reduces stress and fatigue on the body when pounding and it enhances safety, comfort and efficiency. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for carpenters, construction workers and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CTK-2634, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-improved-design-for-a-hammer-ctk-2634-301636993.html

SOURCE InventHelp

