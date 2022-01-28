U.S. markets close in 5 hours 4 minutes

InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Guard for Hairstyling Clippers (NPL-359)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I own a barber shop and wanted to create a tool to help prevent styling/cutting errors when blending hair," said one of three inventors, from Lehigh Acres, Fla., "so we invented the EASY BLEND HAIR GUARDS. Our design saves time by offering an improved alternative to the clipper-over-comb method."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved guard for hairstyling clippers. In doing so, it eliminates the need to hold a comb and clippers simultaneously. As a result, it increases accuracy and precision and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for barbers, hairstylists and salons. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NPL-359, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-improved-guard-for-hairstyling-clippers-npl-359-301468761.html

SOURCE InventHelp

