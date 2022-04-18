U.S. markets close in 3 hours 21 minutes

InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Hospital Gown for Patients CKL-1438)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --"I'm a medical technician and I wanted to create a gown to increase coverage and comfort for patients," said an inventor, from University Park, Ill., "so we invented the GORGEOUS GOWNS. Our design ensures that the buttocks, chest and other areas remain covered without hindering access for various procedures."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an improved hospital gown for patients. In doing so, it ensures that the patient remains properly covered. As a result, it enhances comfort and modesty. It also ensures that various areas can be easily accessed for test and procedures. The invention features a practical design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for hospitals, medical facilities, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CKL-1438, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-improved-hospital-gown-for-patients-ckl-1438-301520550.html

SOURCE InventHelp

