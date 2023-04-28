InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Moistened Wipes for the Bathroom (LAX-1516)

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a more convenient way to access and use moistened wipes when using the bathroom," said one of two inventors, from Beverly Hills, Calif., "so we invented THE WET ROLL. Our design offers an alternative to storing a tub of baby wipes on the counter or toilet tank."

The invention provides an improved design for moistened wipes when using the bathroom. In doing so, it offers a more efficient clean than standard toilet paper. It also would be more accessible for use in the bathroom. As a result, it could improve personal hygiene and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for children, adults and elderly individuals. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LAX-1516, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

