InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Rack for Billiard Balls (CCP-1667)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."We thought there could be a better way to remove a billiard rack to prevent the balls from shifting or moving," said one of two inventors, from Calumet City, Ill., "so we invented the EASY RACK. Our design prevents delays associated with having to rerack or rearrange the balls."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
The invention provides an innovative new rack for billiard balls. In doing so, it prevents the balls from shifting when removing the rack. As a result, it eliminates the need to rerack the balls and it saves time and effort. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for billiard enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CCP-1667, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-improved-rack-for-billiard-balls-ccp-1667-301486651.html

SOURCE InventHelp

