InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Tool for Installing Hammer Drive Anchors (BMA-5693)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a fast and efficient way to drive mushroom head or hammer drive anchors into place," said one of two inventors, from New Bedford, Mass., "so we invented the MUSHROOM PUNCH. Our design eliminates the risk of damage to the surrounding area caused by errant hammer blows."

The patent-pending invention facilitates the installation of hammer drive anchors. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional tools and methods. As a result, it increases speed and efficiency and it provides added safety. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for building contractors. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BMA-5693, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

