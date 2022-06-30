U.S. markets close in 5 hours 2 minutes

InventHelp Inventors Develop Kitchen Gadget to Slice Vegetables (CSK-194)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a hands-free way to slice vegetables for salads, salsas and meal preparation," said one of two inventors, from Greer, S.C., "so we invented the DANDEKUT. Our design increases efficiency and safety in the kitchen."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an improved way to slice and dice vegetables. In doing so, it offers an alternative to manually slicing vegetables with a knife. As a result, it saves time and effort and it helps to prevent painful cuts. The invention features a durable and practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial kitchens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CSK-194, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.Ncom.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-kitchen-gadget-to-slice-vegetables-csk-194-301578135.html

SOURCE InventHelp

