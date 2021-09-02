InventHelp Inventors Develop Landscape Leveling Tool (CNC-676)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "The ground surfaces in our garden and driveway were very uneven," said one of two inventors from Grover, N.C. So, we created this device as a landscaping tool to level those areas."

They developed a prototype for patent-pending SCAPE BLADE to enable users to level uneven ground surfaces. As such, it cuts through raised areas and relocates the loose soil to fill in holes or ditches. In other words, it removes humps and fills holes in one operation. Thus, it eliminates the need for separate tools, one for digging and another for filling. As a result, it saves time, effort and expense. In addition, users will appreciate how convenient, effective, practical and easy to use it is.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CNC-676, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

