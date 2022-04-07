U.S. markets close in 5 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,466.99
    -14.16 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,259.81
    -236.70 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,843.22
    -45.60 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.20
    -12.73 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.38
    +0.15 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.10
    +15.00 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    24.59
    +0.13 (+0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0911
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6330
    +0.0240 (+0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3064
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.9510
    +0.1510 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,433.00
    -923.12 (-2.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,010.44
    +1.78 (+0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,555.23
    -32.47 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     
JOBS:

Another 166,000 Americans likely filed new weekly jobless claims

Number of claims falls to the lowest level since 1968

InventHelp Inventors Develop Modified Bandage to Treat Wounds (FLA-3440)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a nurse and I thought there could be a better bandage option to help promote the healing of cuts and wounds," said one of two inventors, from Coconut Creek, Fla., "so we invented the MEDI CASTOR OIL. Our design could allow wounds to heal faster and in a more hygienic and sanitary manner."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an effective way to treat a cut, wound, abrasion, etc. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional bandages. As a result, it helps to protect against germs and bacteria to avoid infection and it could provide optimum healing. The invention features a simple design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for hospitals, paramedics and the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FLA-3440, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-modified-bandage-to-treat-wounds-fla-3440-301520017.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • Millennials have solved the retirement crisis

    It looks like millennials have totally solved the retirement crisis. A new survey of 4,000 people by Investopedia found that more millennials own cryptocurrencies than own stocks. More millennials told the survey they were planning to rely on cryptocurrencies in retirement than said they were planning to rely on mere “savings.”

  • Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China as Virus Outbreak Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Tankers carrying 22 million barrels of Russian, Iranian and Venezuelan oil are piling up off China, according to Kpler, as the country battles a virus outbreak that’s sapping demand and causing logistics problems.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Sign

  • Expert: Retirees returning to work should skip 'career obituary' when job-hunting

    For older workers who retired and are considering a return to the workplace, the tight labor market is promising.

  • Jamie Dimon Tells Investors to Prepare for a 'Drag' on JPMorgan's Returns

    In his much anticipated and widely read annual letter, JPMorgan Chase's (NYSE: JPM) Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon touched on a wide variety of issues facing the country right now, including higher inflation, rising interest rates, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Pertaining specifically to the bank itself, Dimon warned investors of a "drag" on the bank's return on equity because of regulatory capital rules that he has long criticized. Let's look at what Dimon is referring to and how it may impact the stock.

  • Here's a New Way to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement

    Many adults approaching retirement age have little to no retirement savings. In fact, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said that almost 50% of households headed by someone aged 55 and older had no retirement savings in 2016. And as the retirement age … Continue reading → The post Here's a New Way to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Big Oil isn’t as rich as everybody thinks

    Big oil companies aren't the money-gushers they once were, and efforts to punish them for high gas prices could make the problem worse.

  • BlackBerry settles lawsuit over BlackBerry 10

    U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon in Manhattan federal court granted a request from the company's lawyers and shareholders to adjourn their planned trial to negotiate a preliminary settlement. Shareholders accused the company of concealing BlackBerry 10's true sales prospects in public statements during 2013, resulting in an inflated share price. Lawsuits accusing companies of misleading shareholders are common in the United States, but few go to trial.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Until You Retire

    Digital transformation (DX) is a somewhat nebulous term that refers to the ongoing need to keep pace with technology. Organizations are constantly under pressure to operate more efficiently, work more productively, and provide a better customer experience. Companies like Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) are well-positioned to benefit from that DX tailwind, and both stocks could make you richer by retirement, whether that's in five years or a few decades.

  • $4.2 Billion Deal to Create Oil Tanker Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Frontline Ltd. and Euronav NV are considering an all-stock merger that would produce the world’s biggest tanker fleet, just as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drives a recovery in the market.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Significant Cost If Aligned W

  • Is This Top Chipmaker for the Auto Industry a Buy?

    ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) puts the "O" in MANGO -- the high-conviction semiconductor stock acronym Bank of America analysts recently coined. For reference, the "M" is Marvell Technology Group; the "A" is Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom (based on the stock ticker), and Analog Devices; the "N" is Nvidia; and the "G" is Global Foundries. It's been a few years since I last caught up with ON Semiconductor, but it's time to revisit and weigh the company on its own merits.

  • Gas prices: Big Oil execs on why they can't make consumer costs go down

    Oil executives told lawmakers on Wednesday they can't take away the pain consumers are feeling at the pump.

  • Qatar Airways, Airbus clash as jetliner dispute reaches court

    LONDON (Reuters) -Qatar Airways accused planemaker Airbus on Thursday of moving the goalposts in a bitter safety and contractual dispute by raising the allowable limit for flaws on its A350 jetliner. The two sides have been locked in a high-profile dispute over damage to anti-lightning mesh within the painted skin of the A350 that Qatar says has forced it to ground jets and stop taking deliveries. "One would certainly not want to be sitting under a roof in that condition," Qatar Airways' lawyer Philip Shepherd told a London court hearing, referring to damage on the crown of the fuselage of jets that Qatar says it needs for the World Cup.

  • Wells Fargo to Pay $32.5 Million to Settle Lawsuit Over Its 401(k) Plan

    The payout to a large class of employees would settle allegations that Wells Fargo breached its fiduciary duty by favoring its own funds in the company retirement plan.

  • Diesel and Jet Fuel Markets Rocked by Russian Aggression

    (Bloomberg) -- The most dramatic action in global oil markets since Russia invaded Ukraine isn’t the soaring price of crude: it’s in the fuels that power the world’s trucks, planes and machinery.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia Fro

  • Shell blames oil, gas margin calls for billions in cash outflows

    Shell said on Thursday it diverted $7 billion of its cash flows partly to cover hefty oil and gas margin calls, becoming the first company to publicly acknowledge the pressure commodities traders have faced in 2022 from extreme price rises and volatility. Shell, together with other majors, utility companies, trading houses and banks, signed a letter in March urging governments and financial institutions such as central banks to set up an emergency liquidity mechanism to help energy markets cope with the extreme volatility caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • GM to launch ad campaign for Chevy Bolt EV, following recall

    General Motors Co on Wednesday announced the launch of an advertising campaign for its Chevrolet Bolt to win back consumers following the expensive recall that had stopped production of the electric vehicle for most of the last seven months. The first ads will air on Thursday during Major League Baseball's opening-day games, following Monday's resumption of Bolt production at its plant in Orion Township, Michigan. Bolt could finish with the second highest media spend this year for Chevy behind the Silverado pickup, Chevy marketing director Steven Majoros said on a conference call, without disclosing detailed spending plans.

  • If You Shop at One of This Company's Malls, Here's How You Can Get a Piece of the Action

    The pandemic hurt the mall business a lot, but this company has rebounded well, Real Money Columnist Paul Price argues.

  • JD’s Founder Steps Down as CEO of $92 Billion Empire

    (Bloomberg) -- JD.com Inc.’s billionaire founder Richard Liu has stepped down as chief executive officer of China’s No. 2 online retailer, joining tech tycoons that exited top management roles after Beijing’s sweeping internet-sector crackdown. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedI

  • Glaxo to Curb Drugstore Staples in Russia as It Walks Ethical Tightrope

    The drugmaker is to cut nearly a third of its consumer healthcare products in Russia as executives across the pharmaceutical industry grapple with an ethical dilemma over their response to the war in Ukraine.

  • Global Energy Upheaval Threatens Years of Natural Gas Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- The natural gas market’s delicate balance is crumbling, putting the global economy under further strain as nations struggle to secure enough fuel.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemWar, the energy transition,