InventHelp Inventors Develop Modified Bed Sheets to Eliminate Guesswork (CHK-340)

..."We wanted to create a simple and easy way to properly position sheets on the bed," said one of two inventors, from Wheatfield, Ind., "so we invented THE NO GUESS SHEETS. Our design would eliminate the struggle associated with positioning traditional sheet sets."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for bed sheets. In doing so, it eliminates guesswork when positioning bed sheets. As a result, it saves time and effort when making the bed and it ensures that the bed is made correctly each and every time. The invention features a simple and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CHK-340, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

